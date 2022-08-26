Coming to Netflix: ‘Cobra Kai’ season 5, ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ season 2, ‘Broad Peak’, and more
Here is a full list of titles releasing over the next two weeks on the platform
Avail on 9/1/2022
Off the Hook
Realizing they both have a toxic relationship to the Internet, roommates Léa and Manon decide to do the unthinkable: abandon all devices for 30 days.
Love in the Villa
Julie’s dream trip to Verona, Italy, turns star-crossed when she discovers her rented villa is already occupied by an annoyingly attractive stranger.
Fenced In
After a nervous breakdown, Walter trades the city for the countryside. But his hopes for a calm life are shattered once he meets his loud new neighbors.
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2
With the Yokai no longer their enemies, Usagi and the gang enjoy a short-lived peace but soon must prepare for an invasion by evil aliens.
Avail on 9/2/2022
Devil in Ohio
Determined to protect a young patient who escaped a mysterious cult, a psychiatrist takes the girl in, putting her own family — and life — in danger.
Dated and Related
Hopeful singles and their siblings head to a lavish villa, where they’ll all be trying to find love — and win $100,000 — in this dating competition.
You’re Nothing Special
Life in Amaia’s new hometown starts to get a lot more interesting when a rumor spreads at school that she’s inherited her grandmother’s magical talents.
Fakes
Teenage best friends Zoe and Becca set out to build their own fake ID empire, but when business starts booming, their life of crime gets way too real.
Buy My House
Homeowners from across the US pitch properties for sale to four experienced real estate investors, hoping to make a life-changing deal on the spot.
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2
In a season of fresh starts, the wives redefine relationships, careers and personal goals — all with their signature mix of cheeky quips and camaraderie.
The Festival of Troubadours
An unexpected reunion between a traveling musician and his son opens old wounds as the two set out on a long journey to a troubadour festival.
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go
Cold, white mist. Clanking pipes. And an eerie voice that’s coming from the drain. Is the school bathroom... haunted? Ivy and Bean are on the case!
Ivy + Bean
When Bean learns that her neighbor Ivy has a knack for magic, they team up to cast a spell on Bean’s older sister that will make her dance... forever!
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
Ivy and Bean sign up for ballet, only to learn they’ll be dancing in a recital in front of hundreds of people. Time to get out of it — tout suite!
Avail on 9/3/2022
Little Women
Three sisters, who only have each other and never enough money, get entangled in a conspiracy involving the rich and powerful.
Avail on 9/5/2022
Once Upon a Small Town
Against his wishes a veterinarian from the big city relocates to the countryside, where he meets a policewoman, a town insider with a friendly secret..
Cocomelon: Season 6
Cute and curious JJ is back for music-filled fun with family and friends in this compilation featuring “Baby Beluga,” “Pop! Go the Bubbles” and more.
Avail on 9/6/2022
Diorama
As miscommunication and temptations abound, a couple’s once-passionate marriage slowly unravels, narrated through humorous dioramas.
Sheng Wang: UNT 2021 Standup Special
Sheng Wang delivers a laid-back set on juicing, mammograms, how snoring is an evolutionary mistake and the existential angst of buying pants from Costco.
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth
Brazilian comic Rodrigo Marques discusses a particularly crazy trip to a famous archipelago, his life traumas and more in this stand-up special.
Get Smart With Money
Financial advisers share their simple tips on spending less and saving more with people looking to take control of their funds and achieve their goals.
Avail on 9/7/2022
Chef’s Table: Pizza
Dig into the best pizzas from around the world, prepared by renowned chefs who bake passion, creativity and hard work into every slice.
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer
When a suspect is found in a journalist’s murder, the case is considered closed until a secret diary suggests 13 more victims — and possible cannibalism.
Avail on 9/8/2022
Entrapped
In this “Trapped” sequel, Andri and Hinrika dig into the murder of a cult member linked to a biker gang’s land dispute and a woman’s 2013 disappearance.
The Anthrax Attacks
Days after 9/11, letters containing fatal anthrax spores spark panic and tragedy in the US. This documentary follows the subsequent FBI investigation.
Avail on 9/9/2022
Cobra Kai: Season 5
As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat.
Narco-Saints
An ordinary entrepreneur joins a secret government mission to capture a Korean drug lord operating in South America. Based on true events.
End of the Road
Recently widowed mom Brenda fights to protect her family during a harrowing road trip when a murder and a missing bag of cash plunge them into danger.
No Limit
An extraordinarily talented diver finds deep, destructive love with her record-holding apnea instructor in this visually arresting romantic drama.
Avail on 9/12/2022
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3
Pint-sized scientist Ada Twist and her two best friends are asking big questions — and working together to discover the truth about everything!
Avail on 9/13/2022
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum
Jo Koy owns the stage in a rousing stand-up set about public sneezing, perseverance, the indignities of sleep apnea and getting lost in the Philippines.
Avail on 9/14/2022
The Lørenskog Disappearance
When a billionaire’s wife vanishes, Norwegian police must deal with the frenzied press and deceitful informants to find the truth. Based on real events.
Heartbreak High
An incendiary mural exposes everyone’s secret hook-ups at Hartley High. Its author, Amerie, has to grapple with the messy fallouts as a total outcast.
Broad Peak
After climbing Broad Peak mountain, Maciej Berbeka learns his journey was incomplete. Twenty-five years later, he sets out to finish what he started.
The Catholic School
In 1975, three students at a prestigious all-male Catholic high school in Rome commit a horrifying crime that shocks their classmates and community.
Sins of Our Mother
When Lori Vallow’s kids vanished, the search for them unearthed a trail of suspicious deaths, a new husband who shared her doomsday views — and murder.
