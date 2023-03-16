Coming to Netflix: ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga,’ ‘Murder Mystery 2,’ ‘The Night Agent,’ and more

March 16, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

Avail on 3/15/2023

The Law of the Jungle

In the middle of the jungle, twelve strangers must work as a team, or sabotage each other for a cut of a jackpot. A fierce competition, both mentally and physically, where every player has their price.

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

Featuring interviews with performers, activists and past employees, this documentary offers a deep dive into the successes and scandals of Pornhub.

Avail on 3/16/2023

Shadow and Bone: Season 2

On the run after the showdown with Kirigan, Alina and Mal find new allies — and face heartrending choices — in their quest for more mythical amplifiers.

Avail on 3/17/2023

Maestro in Blue

A musician goes to lead a festival on a scenic island, where he begins an unexpected romance and finds himself entwined in other people’s problems.

Sky High: The Series

When her husband dies, Sole decides that the best way to take care of her son is to become a crime boss — even if that means being her father’s enemy.

Dance 100

To win $100,000, eight choreographers must create increasingly complex routines for an ever-growing number of elite dancers — who are also the judges.

In His Shadow

After the death of their father, two half-brothers find themselves on opposite sides of an escalating conflict with tragic consequences.

Noise

After moving his family into his childhood home, a man’s investigation into a local factory accident connected to his father unveils dark family secrets.

The Magician’s Elephant

A determined boy accepts a king’s challenge to perform three impossible tasks in exchange for a magical elephant — and the chance to chase his destiny.

Avail on 3/20/2023

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7

Gabby and her best pal Pandy Paws meet fairies, find treasure and go on wild adventures inside her super-special dollhouse. Come play and sing along!

Avail on 3/21/2023

We Lost Our Human

There’s been a glitch — all the humans are gone! Can you help pampered pet siblings Pud and Ham journey to the center of the universe to fix it?

Avail on 3/22/2023

Invisible City: Season 2

Reawakened in sacred water, a father desperately searches for his daughter, leading him to discover his true nature buried within.

The Kingdom: Season 2

El Reino will return for a second and final season with an epic battle between evil and good. The show tells the story of the religious leader Emilio Vázquez Pena, who in season 1 was left the presidential front-runner after his running mate was assassinated.

Waco: American Apocalypse

This immersive three-part Netflix documentary series is the definitive account of what happened in Waco, Texas in 1993 when cult leader David Koresh faced off against the federal government in a bloody 51-day siege. Released to coincide with the 30th anniversary of this national tragedy, the series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tiller Russell (Night Stalker) and features exclusive access to recently unearthed videotapes filmed inside the FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit, as well as raw news footage never released to the American public, and FBI recordings.

Avail on 3/23/2023

The Night Agent

While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

Johnny

After a court order sends him to work at a hospice, an ex-criminal strikes up a friendship with a compassionate priest who changes his life.

Avail on 3/24/2023

Love Is Blind: Season 4

More single people who are ready to prioritize love over looks hit the pods to flirt, fall, and — if they’re lucky — find someone they want to marry.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

A flight attendant and her boyfriend must steal a cache of diamonds to clear an old debt — but the plan spins into mayhem when the plane is hijacked.

Avail on 3/28/2023

Mae Martin: SAP

Mae Martin makes their hour-long comedy special debut with Sap, directed by Abbi Jacobson. The award-winning comedian, writer, and actor, best known for their critically acclaimed series FEEL GOOD, reflects on a world off its axis, from a mythical moose encounter to the gender spectrum in “Beauty and the Beast”, in this new stand-up special.

Avail on 3/29/2023

Wellmania

When a health crisis forces Liv to rethink her “live fast, die young” attitude, she jumps into a wellness journey to get better — even if it kills her.

Unseen

A nondescript house cleaner desperately searches for her husband as a shadowy conspiracy dredges up past tragedies and ultimately drives her to murder.

Emergency: NYC

Go from helicopter to hospital with trauma team professionals across New York City as they provide life-saving aid and share their personal stories.

Avail on 3/30/2023

Unstable

An introverted son must work for his successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save his dad — and his company — from disaster.

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke

Put off by her gloomy demeanor, Sawako has a hard time fitting in — but when an outgoing classmate approaches her, life takes a turn for the better.

Avail on 3/31/2023

Copycat Killer

When a spate of grisly murders throws a city into chaos, a tenacious prosecutor must brace for a cat-and-mouse game against a dangerous manipulator.

Kill Boksoon

At work, she’s a renowned assassin. At home, she’s a single mom to a teenage daughter. Killing? That’s easy. It’s parenting that’s the hard part.

Murder Mystery 2

Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.