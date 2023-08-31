Coming to Netflix: ‘Burning Body’, ‘Friday Night Plan’, ‘What If’, and more

August 31, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

Avail on 9/1/2023

Disenchantment: Part 5

To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wrath, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves.

Love is Blind: After the Altar : Season 4

The season’s participants share updates and fresh perspectives a year after living the pod life while preparing for an epic flag football showdown.

A Day and a Half

In a desperate bid to reunite with his daughter, an armed man bursts into the medical centre where his estranged wife works and kidnaps her.

Friday Night Plan

When their mother takes off on a business trip, two bickering brothers unite to secretly attend the hottest party of the year before she returns.

Happy Ending

A year into their otherwise happy relationship, Luna’s suggestion to include a third person in their sex life turns her bond with Mink upside down.

Avail on 9/3/2023

Is She the Wolf?

They’re all here to look for true romance — but hidden among the women is at least one “wolf,” a saboteur who’s only pretending to be falling in love.

Avail on 9/5/2023

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs

A new stand-up comedy special from Shane Gillis.

Avail on 9/6//2023

6ixtynin9 The Series

After losing her job, a woman discovers a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep — and her life takes a turn for the worse.

Predators

Experience life through the eyes of cheetahs, polar bears and more of the planet’s most powerful hunters as they fight against the odds to survive.

Infamy

Caught between her Roma roots and pressure from her friends, a 17-year-old girl aspires to become a hip-hop musician despite her parents’ strict rules.

Reporting For Duty

When Suzano assumes the role of police chief at a new precinct, the timid newbie will have to prove his mettle to his fearless squad.

Tahir’s House

A family of amateur entrepreneurs must come together to convert their failing fish shop into a thriving business, but branching out isn’t easy.

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

Survivors, whistleblowers and experts recount the Boy Scouts of America’s decadeslong cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact.

Avail on 9/7/2023

Dear Child

A mysterious woman’s escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators toward the terrifying truth behind an unsolved disappearance years earlier.

Top Boy: Season 3

Sully takes charge, pushing Dushane to cash out, but with a new order comes new challenges, threats, and consequences.

Virgin River: Season 5

Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River.

What If

When a pair of newlywed musicians get trapped in a storm on their island honeymoon, they must face difficult truths that could tear their marriage apart.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3

In a race to destroy the all-powerful Tianshang weapons once and for all, the Dragon Knights face off against enemies both familiar and unexpected.

GAMERA -Rebirth-

In the summer of 1989, four kids in Tokyo witness the emergence of the turtle kaiju Gamera, who bravely stands up against giant human-eating monsters.

Avail on 9/8/2023

Burning Body

When a police officer is murdered and set on fire, all eyes focus on two other agents: his girlfriend and her lover. Inspired by true events.

A Time Called You

A grieving woman magically travels through time to 1998, where she meets a man with an uncanny resemblance to her late love.

Selling The OC: Season 2

O Group agents work to keep their eyes on the prize as they meet a potential new teammate, battle red-hot rumors and test the real estate waters in Cabo.

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1

Ash, Pikachu and their two friends Misty and Brock travel around helping Pokémon in need — all while being watched by a guardian in the sky.

Spy Ops

Intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and coups carried out by covert agents.

Avail on 9/12/2023

Glow Up: Season 5

A new batch of aspiring makeup artists draw, contour and blend their way to a big career break in this creative and colorful reality competition series.

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here

A new stand-up comedy special from Michelle Wolf.

Avail on 9/13/2023

Class Act

A relentlessly ambitious working-class man becomes one of France’s most controversial public figures in this fictionalized biopic about Bernard Tapie.

Freestyle

In need of cash for time in the recording studio, a rising rap star with a criminal past sets up a risky drug deal that could cost him everything.

Avail on 9/14/2023

DI4RIES: Season 2

A new year of school is ahead, and the friends are now in a new 3D class. As feelings and relationships are tested, can they manage to stick together?

Thursday’s Widows

Teresa finds her husband and his two best friends dead in the lavish community where they live. As the truth comes to light, so will dark secrets.

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

Appointed to teach the Grand Duchess’s timid son the intricacies of seduction, a love connoisseur finds himself in a scandal — and a romance of his own.

Once Upon a Crime

While at the royal ball with Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood finds herself in the middle of a mystery. Can she solve the case before midnight strikes?

Avail on 9/15/2023

Miseducation

After a public humiliation, a wannabe influencer enrolls in the only university that will take her, where she aspires to regain her social status.

Surviving Summer: Season 2

A new rival drops in as Summer trains with her friends for the national surfing competition, challenging her on the waves — and for the boy she loves.

The Club: Part 3

With her husband gone, Raşel raises her daughter at Club Istanbul with the help of her mother, but their relationships are tested by loss and betrayal.

Love at First Sight

Two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable — but love has a way of defying the odds.

El Conde

Augusto Pinochet is a vampire ready to die, but the vultures around him won’t let him go without one last bite. A dark satire by Pablo Larraín.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7

Journalist and former inmate Raphael Rowe experiences life inside prisons in Finland, the Czech Republic, Indonesia and the Solomon Islands.

