Coming to Netflix: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 2, ‘Hit Man,’ ‘Sweet Tooth’ Season 3, and more

Avail on 6/1/2024

Too Old for Fairy Tales 2

After his mother’s new boyfriend moves in, Waldek embarks on a daring journey through the Tatra mountains to find the father he’s never met.

Avail on 6/3/2024

Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2

Class is back in session at the magical Music Time preschool, where friends Mia, Max, Maple, Ahan and Bari are learning more than ever before!

Avail on 6/4/2024

The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance

When a grandmother falls for a cheeky suitor with dubious intentions, her family devises a secret plan to protect her life — and their inheritance.

Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn

In this unfiltered stand-up special, comedian Jo Koy takes on energy vampires, mumble rap, emoji flirting and the surprise of being called a zaddy.

Avail on 6/5/2024

Under Paris

Sophia, a brilliant scientist comes to know that a large shark is swimming deep in the river.

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial

This gripping docuseries examines Adolf Hitler and the Nazis’ rise, rule and reckoning from pre-WWII to the Holocaust to the Nuremberg trials.

How to Rob a Bank

In this gripping true-crime documentary, a charismatic, tree house-dwelling rebel in 1990s Seattle pulls off an unprecedented spree of bank robberies straight out of an action movie.

Avail on 6/6/2024

Kübra: Season 2

With new powers — and new problems — will Gökhan lead his followers to salvation or damnation?

Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money

Out of prison, notorious black-market currency trader Nelma Kodama exposes her part in a major Brazilian corruption scandal.

Rafa Márquez: El Capitán

The Mexican defender recounts wins and losses in the world of football and beyond, revealing an intimate look into his dreams, detours and determination.

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura

It’s the ultimate showdown. The toughest fighters from “Baki Hanma” and “Kengan Ashura” clash in this unprecedented, hard-hitting martial arts crossover.

Sweet Tooth: Season 3

In this final chapter, Gus and his friends embark on a harrowing journey in hopes of curing the Sick — and finally discovering the truth about hybrids.

Basma

A young Saudi woman studying abroad returns to Jeddah, where she learns that her family has been shielding her from difficult truths.

Avail on 6/7/2024

Hierarchy

The top 0.01% of students control law and order at Jooshin High School, but a secretive transfer student chips a crack in their indomitable world.

Perfect Match: Season 2

Netflix reality show alumni look for lasting love and test their connections in a dating competition — but only one pair will be named the perfect match.

Hit Man

Sparks fly between a fake hitman (Glen Powell) and his potential client (Adria Arjona) in Richard Linklater’s noir comedy inspired by a wild true story.

Avail on 6/10/2024

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2

The 110th edition of the Tour de France is more eventful than ever as teams change, favourites falter and challengers abound in an electrifying 2023 race.

Avail on 6/11/2024

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes

From trying to order Popeyes after his stroke to popping Viagra on a plane, revered comedian Keith Robinson gets real in this hilarious stand-up special.

Avail on 6/12/2024

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5

Dave sits down with Grammy winner Miley Cyrus and basketball icon Charles Barkley for a fresh set of revealing interviews about their lives and careers.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2

The Goldin team expands beyond sports memorabilia and tackles the high-stakes world of pop culture collectables, including comics, relics and more.

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

Thousands of terracotta warriors guard the first Chinese emperor’s tomb. This is their story, told through archaeological evidence and vivid reenactments.

Avail on 6/13/2024

Doctor Climax

In 1970s Thailand, a dermatologist unexpectedly starts a mass sexual awakening after becoming Doctor Climax, a taboo-defying newspaper columnist.

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2

As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises.

Avail on 6/14/2024

Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams

Tales of supernatural sci-fi phenomena unfold in this collection of seven mind-bending stories imagined by writer-director Joko Anwar.

Ultraman: Rising

A star athlete reluctantly returns home to take over his father’s duties as Ultraman, shielding Tokyo from giant monsters as he becomes a legendary hero.

