Coming to Netflix: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, ‘Atlas’, ‘The 8 Show’, ‘Golden Kamuy’ and more

Published - May 14, 2024 06:20 pm IST

Here is a full list of titles releasing over the next two weeks on Netflix

The Hindu Bureau

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, Part 1. | Photo Credit: Netflix

Avail on 5/15/2024

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal

When a dating site for people seeking adulterous affairs is hacked, millions of users’ intimate data is exposed, wrecking marriages and destroying lives.

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1

As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises.

Maestro in Blue: Season 2

The consequences of a murder soon spread from the island of Paxos to Athens, forcing everyone to face their secrets and seek the truth  — or hide it.

Avail on 5/17/2024

The 8 Show

Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participate in a tempting but dangerous game show where they earn money as time passes.

Power

Delve into the untold history of American policing in this thought-provoking documentary that asks, “Who is more powerful: the people — or the police?”

Thelma the Unicorn

A singing pony who dreams of stardom finds instant fame when she transforms into a sparkly unicorn — but becoming a celebrity is one wild ride.

Avail on 5/19/2024

Golden Kamuy

On the Hokkaido frontier, a war veteran and Ainu girl race against misfits and military renegades to find treasure mapped out on tattooed outlaws.

Official poster of ‘Golden Kamuy’. | Photo Credit: Netflix

Avail on 5/20/2024

Princess Power: Season 3

After their coronation, the princesses have a new challenge: getting accepted to the Princess Adventure Academy! But first they must complete six quests.

Avail on 5/22/2024

Toughest Forces on Earth

This docu-series surveys military combat forces across the world to see how they train for dangerous missions using specialized equipment.

Avail on 5/23/2024

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf

On the run from a past crime, Juzo Fujimaki is blackmailed into joining an illicit tournament and has to face top martial artists in deadly match-ups.

Avail on 5/24/2024

Mulligan: Part 2

Mulligan and his cabinet work together to keep what’s left of America afloat while battling cruise ships, power outages and their own incompetence.

Atlas

Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust o fartificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

Jennifer Lopez as Atlas Shepherd in ‘Atlas’. | Photo Credit: Netflix

My Oni Girl

A shy teenage boy’s inability to say no is tested when a headstrong girl drags him on a mystical journey amid summer snow to find her missing mom.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

The Camp Cretaceous gang comes together to unravel a mystery when they discover a global conspiracy that brings danger to dinosaurs — and to themselves.

Avail on 5/30/2024

Eric

A desperate father, alongside a tenacious cop, battles his own demons on the streets of 1980s New York as he searches for his missing nine-year-old son.

Geek Girl

Awkward teen Harriet has always wanted to fit in. Until she gets scouted by a top London model agent and learns that some people are meant to stand out.

A still from ‘Geek Girl’. | Photo Credit: Netflix

Avail on 5/31/2024

How to Ruin Love: The Proposal

Suspecting infidelity, love-cynic Zoleka follows her boyfriend to Cape Town, only to ruin her own surprise proposal. Now, she must win him back.

Raising Voices

When a 17-year-old reports a sexual assault at her high school, an investigation upends her life and tests her relationships.

A Part of You

A teenager struggles to pick up the pieces of her shattered world in this emotional and bittersweet coming-of-age drama about those who are left behind.

