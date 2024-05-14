Coming to Netflix: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, ‘Atlas’, ‘The 8 Show’, ‘Golden Kamuy’ and more

Avail on 5/15/2024

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal

When a dating site for people seeking adulterous affairs is hacked, millions of users’ intimate data is exposed, wrecking marriages and destroying lives.

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1

As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises.

Maestro in Blue: Season 2

The consequences of a murder soon spread from the island of Paxos to Athens, forcing everyone to face their secrets and seek the truth — or hide it.

Avail on 5/17/2024

The 8 Show

Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participate in a tempting but dangerous game show where they earn money as time passes.

Power

Delve into the untold history of American policing in this thought-provoking documentary that asks, “Who is more powerful: the people — or the police?”

Thelma the Unicorn

A singing pony who dreams of stardom finds instant fame when she transforms into a sparkly unicorn — but becoming a celebrity is one wild ride.

Avail on 5/19/2024

Golden Kamuy

On the Hokkaido frontier, a war veteran and Ainu girl race against misfits and military renegades to find treasure mapped out on tattooed outlaws.

Avail on 5/20/2024

Princess Power: Season 3

After their coronation, the princesses have a new challenge: getting accepted to the Princess Adventure Academy! But first they must complete six quests.

Avail on 5/22/2024

Toughest Forces on Earth

This docu-series surveys military combat forces across the world to see how they train for dangerous missions using specialized equipment.

Avail on 5/23/2024

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf

On the run from a past crime, Juzo Fujimaki is blackmailed into joining an illicit tournament and has to face top martial artists in deadly match-ups.

Avail on 5/24/2024

Mulligan: Part 2

Mulligan and his cabinet work together to keep what’s left of America afloat while battling cruise ships, power outages and their own incompetence.

Atlas

Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust o fartificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

My Oni Girl

A shy teenage boy’s inability to say no is tested when a headstrong girl drags him on a mystical journey amid summer snow to find her missing mom.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

The Camp Cretaceous gang comes together to unravel a mystery when they discover a global conspiracy that brings danger to dinosaurs — and to themselves.

Avail on 5/30/2024

Eric

A desperate father, alongside a tenacious cop, battles his own demons on the streets of 1980s New York as he searches for his missing nine-year-old son.

Geek Girl

Awkward teen Harriet has always wanted to fit in. Until she gets scouted by a top London model agent and learns that some people are meant to stand out.

Avail on 5/31/2024

How to Ruin Love: The Proposal

Suspecting infidelity, love-cynic Zoleka follows her boyfriend to Cape Town, only to ruin her own surprise proposal. Now, she must win him back.

Raising Voices

When a 17-year-old reports a sexual assault at her high school, an investigation upends her life and tests her relationships.

A Part of You

A teenager struggles to pick up the pieces of her shattered world in this emotional and bittersweet coming-of-age drama about those who are left behind.

