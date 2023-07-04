Coming to Netflix: ‘Bird Box Barcelona’, ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2, and more

July 04, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

Avail on 7/3/2023

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid

UNKNOWN is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera. From unearthing the world’s oldest graveyard to a heart-pounding look at the use of artificial intelligence in warfare, get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons and awaken the adventurer within.

Avail on 7/4/2023

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer

A new stand-up comedy special from Tom Segura.

The King Who Never Was

This docuseries sheds light on the killing of a German teenager in ‘78 through the accounts of his sister and the royal family involved in the case.

Avail on 7/5/2023

Back to 15: Season 2

In this new season, Joel and Anita’s futures are accidentally intertwined — so an elaborate new plan to get everything back to normal is in order.

WHAM!

Through archival interviews and footage, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley relive the arc of their Wham! career, from 70s best buds to 80s pop icons.

Avail on 7/6/2023

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1

With his firm in high demand and the team busier than ever, Mickey gets entangled with a woman who soon becomes a client when she’s charged with murder.

Deep Fake Love

Five couples put their trust to the test in this steamy reality series, where deepfake technology blurs the line of truth and lies in a cash prize game.

Gold Brick

Determined to even the scales and profit from his thankless job, a factory worker schemes to traffic luxury perfumes from under his employer’s nose.

Avail on 7/7/2023

Hack My Home

A team of four design wizards dreams up space-maximizing solutions and ingenious engineering ideas to transform families’ homes in inventive ways.

Fatal Seduction

A married professor is pulled into a passionate affair with a younger man that uncovers a path of tragedy and betrayal from those closest to her.

The Out-Laws

When the bank Owen manages gets robbed just days before his wedding, all the evidence points in one incredibly awkward direction: his future in-laws. Adam Devine and Nina Dobrev star with Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin in this action comedy.

Seasons

After a string of failed relationships, two best friends make a deal to take risks and look for love again — but they might just find it in each other.

Avail on 7/10/2023

Unknown: Killer Robots

StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2

The ‘Bots are back to answer more curious questions from kids like you, like how do bubbles form? Why does the moon change shape? And how is glass made?

Avail on 7/11/2023

Nineteen to Twenty

A group of young adults share their last week of teens and first week of twenties together — experiencing freedom and all the “firsts” of adulthood.

Avail on 7/12/2023

Quarterback

Go inside the huddle and into the homes of three NFL quarterbacks in this candid docuseries tracing their 2022-23 season.

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point

In this adrenaline-soaked series, six teams of culinary artists blend innovation and tradition to create edible marvels. Who will bake their way to the top?

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar

When an art historian finds an ancient Templar cross, he must join forces with an unlikely group of adventurers on a quest to unlock the relic’s secrets.

Avail on 7/13/2023

Survival of the Thickest

After a bad breakup, passionate stylist Mavis Beaumont seizes the opportunity to start over in life and love while finding happiness on her own terms.

Burn the House Down

To uncover the truth about the fire that ruined her family 13 years ago, Anzu goes undercover as a housekeeper for the icy mistress of the Mitarai home.

Sonic Prime: Season 2

With the help of his ragtag group of Shatterverse allies, Sonic battles the Chaos Council for control of the powerful Paradox Prism, one Shard at a time.

Avail on 7/14/2023

Five Star Chef

Seven professional chefs compete to bring their fine-dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant at London’s luxurious Langham Hotel.

Bird Box Barcelona

From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

Too Hot to Handle: Season 5

Another sultry but sexless retreat awaits, under Lana’s watchful eye, for a group of incurably flirty singles hoping to win a massive $200,000 prize.

Love Tactics 2

Asli thinks marriage is a scam, and says so. But when her beau Kerem unexpectedly agrees, she goes to great lengths to manipulate him into proposing.

