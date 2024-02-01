ADVERTISEMENT

Coming to Netflix: ‘Bhakshak’, ‘Love Is Blind Season 6’, ‘Good Morning, Veronica: Season 3’, ‘Ashes’, and more

February 01, 2024 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST

Here is a full list of titles releasing over the next two weeks on Netflix

The Hindu Bureau

Sanjay Mishra and Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Bhakshak’. | Photo Credit: Netflix

Avail on 2/2/2024

Let’s Talk About CHU

Part-time vlogger Chu Ai uses her channel to speak candidly about sex. But in real life, she finds that subject to be so much trickier.

Orion and the Dark

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A boy with an active imagination faces his fears on an unforgettable journey through the night with his new friend: a giant, smiling creature named Dark.

Avail on 2/5/2024

Dee & Friends in Oz

The mean Miss Ruby wants to shut down the Wonderful School of Oz and keep the magic all for herself — unless Dee and her friends can save the day!

Avail on 2/7/2024

Raël: The Alien Prophet

Featuring interviews with his followers, critics and Raël himself, this docuseries traces how a UFO-inspired religion spiraled into a controversial cult.

Luz: The Light of the Heart

Raised by a kind Kaingang family after a tragedy, adventurous Luz launches a quest with her firefly companion to learn the truth about her roots.

Avail on 2/8/2024

One Day

After spending graduation night together, Emma and Dexter go their separate ways — but their lives remain intertwined. Based on David Nicholls’ novel.

Falling for Figaro

A fund manager trades her cushy life in London for a tiny Scottish village, where she chases her singing dreams coached by a crotchety former opera star.

Avail on 2/9/2024

Alpha Males: Season 2

Nothing changes overnight. No matter how hard the four pals try to do things right, they always find new ways to mess up in work, family and sex.

A Killer Paradox

When one accidental killing leads to another, an average college student finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective.

Ashes

From an intoxicating fantasy to a dangerous affair, a wealthy married woman finds her life irreversibly shattered after picking up an unpublished novel.

A still from ‘Ashes’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Bhakshak

A struggling local journalist begins a dogged investigation into harrowing cases of abuse being covered up at a shelter for young girls.

Lover, Stalker, Killer

In this twisting documentary, a mechanic tries online dating for the first time and meets a woman who takes romantic obsession to a deadly extreme.

Avail on 2/13/2024

Kill Me If You Dare

When a twist of fate reverses the fortune of their troubled marriage, Piotr and Natalia decide to stay together — but only until death do them part.

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All

In her third Netflix original comedy special, Taylor Tomlinson talks about having your dream job, finding your perfect partner, dealing with anxiety and insomnia — all while asking the age-old question, “Can you really have it all?”

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3

With Sunderland desperate for some stability, a new manager is brought in to haul the club out of League One and into the coveted Championship.

Avail on 2/14/2024

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3

Verônica forms unlikely alliances and unravels her past as her quest for justice culminates in this heart-stopping final season.

Klara Castanho, and Reinaldo Gianecchini in ‘Good Morning, Veonica: Season 3’. | Photo Credit: Alisson Louback/Netflix

Love Is Blind: Season 6

Singles in Charlotte shake up their search for love by entering the pods and embarking on a wild journey of romance and self-discovery over four weeks.

A Soweto Love Story

Desperate for her three single sons to get married, a mother promises her house to the first one to tie the knot, setting off a race to the altar.

Players

A New York sports writer with a playbook of clever hookup schemes unexpectedly falls for a fling. Can she go from playing the field to playing for keeps? Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. and Tom Ellis (Lucifer) star in this cheeky, fast-paced rom-com.

Bad Exorcist: Valentine’s Day

On Valentine’s Day, a teenager meets up with her internet boyfriend while Boner works up the courage to ask out his crush at the convenience store.

The Heartbreak Agency

When a skeptical journalist reluctantly participates in heartbreak therapy for an article, he ends up opening his heart to his charming therapist.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US