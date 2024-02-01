GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coming to Netflix: ‘Bhakshak’, ‘Love Is Blind Season 6’, ‘Good Morning, Veronica: Season 3’, ‘Ashes’, and more

Here is a full list of titles releasing over the next two weeks on Netflix

February 01, 2024 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sanjay Mishra and Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Bhakshak’.

Sanjay Mishra and Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Bhakshak’. | Photo Credit: Netflix

Avail on 2/2/2024

Let’s Talk About CHU

Part-time vlogger Chu Ai uses her channel to speak candidly about sex. But in real life, she finds that subject to be so much trickier.

Orion and the Dark

A boy with an active imagination faces his fears on an unforgettable journey through the night with his new friend: a giant, smiling creature named Dark.

Avail on 2/5/2024

Dee & Friends in Oz

The mean Miss Ruby wants to shut down the Wonderful School of Oz and keep the magic all for herself — unless Dee and her friends can save the day!

Avail on 2/7/2024

Raël: The Alien Prophet

Featuring interviews with his followers, critics and Raël himself, this docuseries traces how a UFO-inspired religion spiraled into a controversial cult.

Luz: The Light of the Heart

Raised by a kind Kaingang family after a tragedy, adventurous Luz launches a quest with her firefly companion to learn the truth about her roots.

Avail on 2/8/2024

One Day

After spending graduation night together, Emma and Dexter go their separate ways — but their lives remain intertwined. Based on David Nicholls’ novel.

Falling for Figaro

A fund manager trades her cushy life in London for a tiny Scottish village, where she chases her singing dreams coached by a crotchety former opera star.

Avail on 2/9/2024

Alpha Males: Season 2

Nothing changes overnight. No matter how hard the four pals try to do things right, they always find new ways to mess up in work, family and sex.

A Killer Paradox

When one accidental killing leads to another, an average college student finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective.

Ashes

From an intoxicating fantasy to a dangerous affair, a wealthy married woman finds her life irreversibly shattered after picking up an unpublished novel.

A still from ‘Ashes’

A still from ‘Ashes’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Bhakshak

A struggling local journalist begins a dogged investigation into harrowing cases of abuse being covered up at a shelter for young girls.

Lover, Stalker, Killer

In this twisting documentary, a mechanic tries online dating for the first time and meets a woman who takes romantic obsession to a deadly extreme.

Avail on 2/13/2024

Kill Me If You Dare

When a twist of fate reverses the fortune of their troubled marriage, Piotr and Natalia decide to stay together — but only until death do them part.

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All

In her third Netflix original comedy special, Taylor Tomlinson talks about having your dream job, finding your perfect partner, dealing with anxiety and insomnia — all while asking the age-old question, “Can you really have it all?”

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3

With Sunderland desperate for some stability, a new manager is brought in to haul the club out of League One and into the coveted Championship.

Avail on 2/14/2024

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3

Verônica forms unlikely alliances and unravels her past as her quest for justice culminates in this heart-stopping final season.

Klara Castanho, and Reinaldo Gianecchini in ‘Good Morning, Veonica: Season 3’.

Klara Castanho, and Reinaldo Gianecchini in ‘Good Morning, Veonica: Season 3’. | Photo Credit: Alisson Louback/Netflix

Love Is Blind: Season 6

Singles in Charlotte shake up their search for love by entering the pods and embarking on a wild journey of romance and self-discovery over four weeks.

A Soweto Love Story

Desperate for her three single sons to get married, a mother promises her house to the first one to tie the knot, setting off a race to the altar.

Players

A New York sports writer with a playbook of clever hookup schemes unexpectedly falls for a fling. Can she go from playing the field to playing for keeps? Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. and Tom Ellis (Lucifer) star in this cheeky, fast-paced rom-com.

Bad Exorcist: Valentine’s Day

On Valentine’s Day, a teenager meets up with her internet boyfriend while Boner works up the courage to ask out his crush at the convenience store.

The Heartbreak Agency

When a skeptical journalist reluctantly participates in heartbreak therapy for an article, he ends up opening his heart to his charming therapist.

Indian cinema / World cinema / English cinema

