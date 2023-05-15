Coming to Netflix: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Fubar’, ‘XO Kitty’, season 6 of ‘Selling Sunset’, and more

May 15, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

Avail on 5/16/2023

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me

From the heights of her modeling fame to her tragic death, this documentary reveals Anna Nicole Smith through the eyes of the people closest to her.

Avail on 5/17/2023

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2: Episodes 1-4

A fresh batch of aspiring artists competes for a 100,000 euro prize and the claim to French rap fame in this competition judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

Fanfic

Two high school students form an intense connection as they navigate the challenges of discovering and expressing their truest selves.

Working: What We Do All Day

What brings you joy in work? What gives you purpose? What makes a good job…good? These are the questions at the center of WORKING: WHAT WE DO ALL DAY, a compelling documentary series that explores the ways in which we find meaning in our work and how our experiences and struggles connect us on a human level. Narrated by President Barack Obama, who makes appearances alongside everyday people in their homes and places of work, the series follows individuals at all levels of the workforce — from service jobs all the way up to the C-suite — across the industries of home care, tech, and hospitality. As a college student, Obama was inspired by Studs Terkel’s 1974 book Working, which revolutionized the conversation around work by asking ordinary people what they did all day. The series brings this idea into the modern world by offering intimate, behind-the-scenes portraits of people’s lives and giving viewers a new understanding of and appreciation for the jobs they do each day. Executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama and directed by Caroline Suh, WORKING: WHAT WE DO ALL DAY is a Higher Ground and Concordia Studio Production.

McGREGOR FOREVER

Conor McGregor’s brutal strikes and trash-talking swagger made him the UFC’s biggest draw. This rousing docuseries follows his dynamic career.

Avail on 5/18/2023

XO, Kitty

A new love story unfolds when teen matchmaker Kitty reunites with her long-distance boyfriend at the same Seoul high school attended by her late mother.

Kitti Katz

Three teenage girls transform into fierce feline superheroes to save the world from an evil Egyptian goddess — and still have time for soccer practice.

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune

With Earth colonized by a superior alien civilization, Akira’s only chance at a better future is to enlist as an expendable Yakitori foot soldier.

Avail on 5/19/2023

Muted

Sergio hasn’t spoken since he murdered his parents six years ago. Now, a psychiatrist aims to uncover what happened through a twisted investigation.

Selling Sunset: Season 6

The stakes and stilettos are as high as they’ve ever been at the brokerage, as longtime agents make big changes and two new team members bring the heat.

Young, Famous & African: Season 2

The celebrity crew is back — and their claws are out. Join the stars as they return to Johannesburg for another season of fun, fights and drama.

Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery

When two prized jackfruits disappear from a politician’s garden, a spirited cop’s investigation takes an unexpected turn as she digs for the truth.

Avail on 5/22/2023

The Creature Cases: Chapter 3

Sam and Kit are back to collect the clues and solve more animal mysteries from around the world with new cases, new rides and new creature pals!

Avail on 5/23/2023

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

Legendary comedian, actress and producer Wanda Sykes returns for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special. From the challenges of raising Gen Z teens to the dilemmas of being a liberal in a hyper charged political climate, Sykes, renowned for her social commentary, delivers her insightful and ferocious wit and candor audiences have come to know and love.

Victim/Suspect

When a journalist digs into a case of a woman charged with falsely reporting a rape, a pattern emerges: authorities turning the tables on victims.

Merpeople

MerPeople dives into the fascinating world of underwater performers who have turned their love for the mystical sea creatures into real-world careers. From putting on dazzling small-town shows in Florida to the crowning of the King and Queen of the Seas in the Bahamas, this series will take you on a journey of passion and perseverance. Get ready to set sail on an unforgettable voyage and immerse yourself in a world where fantasy becomes reality.

Avail on 5/24/2023

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2: Episodes 5-7

The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Episodes 1-4

Tie the knot or call it quits? Five long-term couples are put under pressure to get married or move on in this queer-centric spin-off of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.”

Hard Feelings

Two best friends try to make it through high school while dealing with embarrassing new urges — and their very inconvenient feelings for each other.

Mother’s Day

When the son she’s never known gets kidnapped, former special agent Nina dusts off her deadly skills to bring him home — no matter who gets in her way.

Avail on 5/25/2023

FUBAR

When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

Avail on 5/26/2023

Turn of the Tide

When a boat loaded with cocaine sinks off the Azores, Eduardo sees a risky but exciting opportunity to make money and fulfill impossible dreams.

Barbecue Showdown: Season 2

New host Michelle Buteau (“The Circle”) joins the judges for a fresh round of heated competition between eight of the best barbecuers in the country.

Blood & Gold

At the bitter end of WWII, a German deserter and a young woman are drawn into bloody battle with a group of Nazis hunting for hidden gold.

Tin & Tina

After a traumatic miscarriage, a young couple adopts two peculiar twins from a convent whose obsession with religion soon disturbs the family.

Avail on 5/30/2023

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3

The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a third season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations.

Avail on 5/31/2023

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2: Episode 8

The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Episodes 5-8

Mixed by Erry

Smuggling self-made mixtapes in 1980s Naples, an aspiring DJ and his two brothers become surprisingly powerful record producers wanted by the law.