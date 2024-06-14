Coming to Netflix: ‘A Family Affair’, ‘Kota Factory’ Season 3, ‘Black Barbie’, and more

Avail on 6/14/2024

Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams

Tales of supernatural sci-fi phenomena unfold in this collection of seven mind-bending stories imagined by writer-director Joko Anwar.

Ultraman: Rising

A star athlete reluctantly returns home to take over his father’s duties as Ultraman, shielding Tokyo from giant monsters as he becomes a legendary hero.

Avail on 6/15/2024

Miss Night and Day

A woman who magically switches between her 20s and 50s lands an internship at the Prosecution Service, caught between two generations and a tough boss.

Avail on 6/18/2024

Agents of Mystery

Six “agents of mystery” with excellent chemistry probe into bizarre incidents that cannot be explained by science in creative and unique ways.

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution

They’re changing the world — one joke at a time. Explore the history, evolution and impact of LGBTQ+ comedians in this funny, heartfelt documentary featuring Lily Tomlin, Wanda Sykes, Suzy Eddie Izzard, Rosie O’Donnell, Scott Thompson, Margaret Cho and many more.

Avail on 6/19/2024

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4- Eps 1-4

In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.

Kleks Academy

To find her missing father, a seemingly ordinary girl accepts an invitation to attend a magical academy run by an eccentric teacher named Mr. Kleks.

Inheritance

When their rich uncle passes, his mansion of intricate puzzles becomes the backdrop for his estranged family’s quest to secure a portion of his wealth.

Black Barbie

Discover the untold story of the first Black Barbie and the pivotal role three trailblazing women at Mattel had in creating a doll who looked like them.

Avail on 6/20/2024

Kota Factory: Season 3

Having braved through the tough initial preparation and the relentless pressure of academics, students brace themselves for the all-important IIT JEE exam. With Jeetu Bhaiya, the students’ unwavering mentor and inspiration, on his own poignant journey to discover his calling, the uncertain fate of the students hangs in the balance in this high-stakes drama of the much-anticipated third season.

AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

This series follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad from start to finish — kicking off at auditions and training camp and continuing all the way through the NFL season. From Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley and the team behind Cheer and Last Chance U, the seven-episode series will give viewers unfiltered access into this iconic team and franchise. Led by longtime director Kelli Finglass, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders open their doors to document the personal stories behind the uniforms – revealing the drive, hustle, and drama among the cheerleaders and coaches. For many, it’s a dream to make the team - but that’s only just the beginning.

The Accidental Twins

Two sets of identical twins switched at birth in Colombia explore their complex history and new identities in this captivating documentary.

Avail on 6/21/2024

Gangs of Galicia

When her father’s murder reveals a hidden double life, a lawyer seeks revenge by infiltrating a Galician drug cartel and becoming close to its leader.

The Victims’ Game: Season 2

Just as Fang Yi-jen prepares to start a new life with his daughter, he gets entangled in a murder case and becomes a prime suspect.

Trigger Warning

A Special Forces commando (Jessica Alba) takes ownership of her father’s bar after his sudden death, only to find herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown.

Avail on 6/22/2024

Rising Impact

When a third-grader’s natural gift for golf is accidentally discovered by a pro player, the boy embarks on a journey to be the world’s best golfer.

Avail on 6/25/2024

Kaulitz & Kaulitz

Twin brothers and superstars Tom and Bill Kaulitz offer a glimpse into their private lives in LA and Germany in this funny and intimate reality series.

Avail on 6/26/2024

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4- Eps 5-8

Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2

Roommate wanted? Desperation leads to danger — and even death — in one’s own home as real-life nightmares of con artists, criminals and killers unfold.

Avail on 6/27/2024

That ‘90s Show: Part 2

Hello Wisconsin! Leia Forman is back in her grandparents’ basement with her Point Place friends. It’s the summer of 1996, which means the gang is a year older and a year wiser – or so you’d hope. Now that school is out, this leaves room for more hook-ups, break-ups, and as much trouble as the friends can get into behind Red and Kitty’s backs.

Drawing Closer

With only a year left to live, 17-year-old Akito finds new meaning in life by bringing joy to a terminally ill girl who has just six months remaining.

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2

When a rare constellation brings new magic to Unicorn Island, Sophia races to figure out whether it might have a connection to her missing father.

Avail on 6/28/2024

Òlòtūré: The Journey

Working undercover as a sex worker in Nigeria, a young journalist out to expose corruption fights for her life as she forges a path to Europe.

Owning Manhattan

This revealing docuseries gives a look inside the glamorous, adrenaline-filled universe of high-stakes real estate in New York City. World famous broker and CEO Ryan Serhant will stop at nothing as he builds his brokerage and goes after the most exclusive luxury listings in the city. And he’s not alone: he’s leading an ambitious army of agents on a mission to become the number one brokerage in the world.

Savage Beauty: Season 2

With the face of Bhengu Beauty on the run, the family wrestles over control of their empire as they each fight for their own future.

The Mole: Season 2 - Eps 1-5

The game moves to Malaysia for a new season of unexpected twists and thrills as players complete missions for cash — with a saboteur in their midst.

A Family Affair

A young woman (Joey King) feels caught in the middle when sparks fly between her movie star boss (Zac Efron) and her widowed mom (Nicole Kidman).