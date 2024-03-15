Coming to Netflix: ‘3 Body Problem’, ‘Young Royals Season 3’, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ and more

March 15, 2024 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

Avail on 15/3/2024

Chicken Nugget

A woman steps into an odd machine and becomes… a chicken nugget?! Now, it’s up to her father and admirer to embark on a zany quest to bring her back.

Iron Reign

Joaquín Manchado rules his drug empire from Barcelona’s seaport with an iron fist — until a new shipment sends business and family spiralling.

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare

The true crime docuseries, “The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare,” delves into one of France’s biggest judicial tragedies. In the early 2000s, in northern France, the young Judge Burgaud is in charge of investigating accusations of paedophilia in a family. But the case becomes increasingly complex as the investigation moves ahead when other inhabitants of the town appear also to be involved. Between accusations and counter-accusations, the legal machine entangles.

Irish Wish

Maddie’s dream guy is days away from marrying her best friend when she makes a wish on an ancient stone in Ireland — and wakes up as his bride-to-be.

Murder Mubarak

Based on the novel ‘Club You To Death’ written by Anuja Chauhan, Murder Mubarak transports you to the capital where a death at a posh recreational club opens an investigation that gets complex by the minute as secrets and lies come to the surface and everyone is a suspect.

Avail on 18/3/2024

Young Royals: Season 3 - Ep 6

As Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history, Wilhelm and Simon navigate heartbreaking revelations and final decisions.

Young Royals Forever

From casting to the final take, this special shows how the cast and crew of “Young Royals” bring Wilhelm and Simon’s heartwarming journey to life.

Avail on 19/3/2024

Forever Queens: Season 2

Our showbiz queens take the stage once again with three new divas, a new song and a brand new performance. But the drama? That hasn’t changed one bit.

Physical: 100: Season 2

Returning with 100 new contestants to claim the honor of the ultimate physique, this fiery global competition takes the challenges to new heights.

Avail on 21/3/2024

3 Body Problem

Across continents and decades, five brilliant friends make earth-shattering discoveries as the laws of science unravel and an existential threat emerges.

Avail on 22/3/2024

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2

A new season of the reality series following the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California, as they navigate the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles.

SHIRLEY

Shirley Chisholm makes a trailblazing run for the 1972 Democratic presidential nomination after becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress. Academy Award winner Regina King stars as the political icon in this rousing drama.

The Casagrandes Movie

A family vacation to Mexico stirs up mythical mayhem in this feature-length animated comedy based on the hit series “The Casagrandes.”

Avail on 23/3/2024

Queen of Tears

The queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis — until love miraculously begins to bloom again.

Avail on 25/3/2024

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9

With a pinch on her left and a pinch on her right, Gabby shrinks down for more kitty adventures in her super-cool dollhouse. Come and play along!

Avail on 26/3/2024

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns

A new stand-up comedy special from Dave Attell.

Avail on 27/3/2024

The Believers

When their startup goes deep into debt, three entrepreneurs run a risky scam from a Buddhist temple to pay back a massive loan before time runs out.

Rest In Peace

Jorge faces mounting financial strain and decaying health. In a twist of fate, he might be able to safeguard his family. The cost? His absence — forever.

Bad Exorcist: Easter

When a man fails to uphold the tradition of cleaning his windows before Easter, it incurs the wrath of Evil Bunny — and only Good Bunny can defeat him.

Testament: The Story of Moses

This illuminating docudrama series chronicles Moses’ remarkable life as a prince, prophet and more with insights from theologians and historians.

Avail on 28/3/2024

Ronja the Robber’s Daughter: Part 1

Loving, loyal and unafraid, the daughter of a wanted robber chief makes a secret friend in her father’s magical and treacherous forest.

Avail on 29/3/2024

The Wages of Fear

In order to prevent a deadly explosion, an illicit crack team has 24 hours to drive two truckloads of nitroglycerine across a desert laden with danger.

The Beautiful Game

A team of English football players heads to Rome for the annual Homeless World Cup in this feel-good drama starring Bill Nighy and Micheal Ward.

Heart of the Hunter

A retired assassin is pulled back into action when his friend uncovers a dangerous conspiracy at the heart of the South African government.

Is It Cake?: Season 3

With more stunning cakes and more shocking fakes, the competition is bigger than ever as bakers fool celebrity judges with their delicious deceptions.

Avail on 30/3/2024

The Great Indian Kapil Show

India’s most loved comedian finds a home on Netflix and brings along his crazy but loyal cast of characters! The Great Indian Kapil Show is a variety chat show set in the bustling confines of an airport and features prominent celebrity guests every week. The series will expand to global audiences, infusing Kapil Sharma’s signature wit with classic Indian humour. Featuring Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others.