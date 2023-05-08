Coming to Apple TV+: Seth Rogan’s ‘Platonic’, Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland’s ‘The Crowded Room’, and more

May 08, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie

A Sundance Film Festival Selection, STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie is a nonfiction film about the life of beloved actor and advocate Michael J. Fox, from Oscar-winning filmmaker Davis Guggenheim.

The film, which incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements, recounts Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words — the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, will unspool alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film will chronicle Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and will explore what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film will feel like … well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.

‘STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ will premiere on Friday, May 12.

City on Fire

Hailing from Apple Studios, “City on Fire” is an upcoming, eight-episode drama inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg, with all episodes written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, and starring an ensemble cast that includes Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe and John Cameron Mitchell.

In “City on Fire,” an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

Chase Sui Wonders stars as ‘Samantha,’ and Wyatt Oleff plays ‘Charlie,’ a friend of Samantha’s who is struggling to cope with the death of his father on 9/11 two years earlier. After she is shot, he stops at nothing to unravel the mystery of what happened.

‘City on Fire’ will make its debut with the first three episodes on Friday, May 12, with new episodes every Friday through June 16.

High Desert

Starring and executive produced by Patricia Arquette, High Desert is a new eight-episode dark comedy directed by Emmy Award winner Jay Roach, created by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford and Jennifer Hoppe, and executive produced by Ben Stiller.

The half-hour series follows Peggy (Arquette), an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator. Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters and Rupert Friend also star.

High Desert is produced by Apple Studios, Red Hour Films, 3 Arts Entertainment and Delirious Media.

‘High Desert’ will make its debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, May 17, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday

Stillwater (season three)

Stillwater centres on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who encounter everyday challenges - big and small - which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbour. Through his example, stories and gentle humour, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.

Stillwater is based on the award-winning and bestselling Scholastic book Zen Shorts by Jon J Muth, which spawned additional popular titles featuring the wise panda Stillwater and is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee and features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey.

Season three of ‘Stillwater’ premieres Friday, May 19.

Prehistoric Planet (season two)

Prehistoric Planet is an award-winning natural history event series from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton, and BBC Studios Natural History Unit ( Planet Earth), narrated by Sir David Attenborough. Set to debut globally in a five-day, week-long event on Apple TV+ May 22, 2023, the new season transports viewers millions of years in the past to discover our world — and the dinosaurs that roamed it — all in extraordinary detail, set to an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer, Anže Rozman and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music.

Prehistoric Planet combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest palaeontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (“The Lion King,” “The Jungle Book”) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (“The Book of Boba Fett,” “Spirit: Untamed”). “Prehistoric Planet” season two continues to bring Earth’s history to life like never before as the series presents new dinosaurs, new habitats and new scientific discoveries while taking viewers around the world in an epic five-night adventure. With new dinosaurs like the Tarchia, one of the largest Ankylosauri, to returning fan-favourites like the Tyrannosaurus rex, and many more, Prehistoric Planet returns with an all-new season of prehistoric wonders.

‘Prehistoric Planet’ season two is set for its debut on May 22.

Platonic

Platonic is a new 10-episode comedy series starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen and co-created, directed, and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. The half-hour comedy follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all-consuming—and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. The ensemble cast also stars Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez.

Platonic is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller and Stoller’s Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce.

‘Platonic’ will debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, May 24.

The Crowded Room

Starring an ensemble cast led by Tom Holland, who also serves as executive producer, and Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum, The Crowded Room the gripping, new limited series created by Academy Award-winning writer and executive producer Akiva Goldsman.

Holland stars as follows Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation. The series also stars Sasha Lane, Will Chase and Lior Raz, along with guest stars Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski and Zachary Golinger.

The Crowded Room is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman serves as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series is also executive produced by Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions; and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Kornél Mundruczó directed several episodes, including the pilot, and executive produces.

‘The Crowded Room’ will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on Friday, June 9, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through July 28.

Swagger (season two)

Inspired by Kevin Durant’s experiences, Swagger is the acclaimed and emotional sports drama from creator, showrunner and director Reggie Rock Bythewood. Swagger explores the world of elite youth basketball clubs, the players, their families and coaches, and “the game within the game.” Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America. Season two welcomes back returning stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Jason Rivera, Christina Jackson and Sean Baker, and adds newcomers Orlando Jones and Shannon Brown.

Executive produced by Bythewood, Kevin Durant, Brian Grazer and Rich Kleiman, and inspired by NBA superstar Durant’s experiences in the world of youth basketball, the series is produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Television Studios, Boardroom, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema.

‘Swagger’ season two is set to premiere June 2023.

The Afterparty (season 2)

From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, each episode of The Afterparty explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. Starring Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao, the 10-episode second season will introduce new film genres and an expanded cast of characters played by Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho and Ken Jeong.

In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

‘The Afterparty’ returns for season two on Wednesday, July 12.

Stephen Curry: Underrated

Apple Original Films and A24 present the highly anticipated, critically acclaimed documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated, directed and produced by Emmy Award winner Peter Nicks. An Official Sundance Film Festival selection, Stephen Curry: Underrated is the remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball: Stephen Curry. This feature documentary — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on-camera interviews — documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small-town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.

Nicks produces alongside Academy Award nominee Ryan Coogler, Erick Peyton, Sean Havey, Ben Cotner and Marissa Torres Ericson. Emily Osborne, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler are executive producers.

‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’ makes its global debut Friday, July 21.

Lessons in Chemistry

Starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson and based on the best-selling, debut novel from author, science editor and copyrighter Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry is set in the early 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives - and the men who are suddenly listening - a lot more than recipes. Starring alongside Larson in the highly anticipated drama are Lewis Pullman, NAACP Image Award-winner Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker, and Thomas Mann.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Lessons in Chemistry” is produced by Aggregate Films. Six-time Emmy Award-nominee Lee Eisenberg serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Susannah Grant alongside Larson. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan executive produce for Aggregate Films. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.

‘Lessons in Chemistry’ will make its global premiere this fall.