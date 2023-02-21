Coming to Apple TV Plus: ‘The Reluctant Traveler’, ‘Extrapolations’, ‘Liaison’, and more

February 21, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

Sharper - New Apple Original Film

Hailing from Apple Original Films and A24, and starring Julianne Moore, Sharper unfolds within the secrets of New York City, from the penthouses of Fifth Avenue to the shadowy corners of Queens. Motivations are suspect and expectations are turned upside down when nothing is as it seems.

Sharper is directed by Benjamin Caron and features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, newcomer Briana Middleton and John Lithgow. The film is produced by Jessica Switch and Erik Feig of Picturestart along with Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, and written by Gatewood and Tanaka. Julia Hammer and Amy Herman serve as executive producers.

‘Sharper’ premieres in select theaters February 10 and globally on Apple TV+ on February 17

Hello Tomorrow!

Starring and executive produced by Billy Crudup, Hello Tomorrow! Is a new 10-episode, half-hour dramedy set in a retro-future world that centres around a group of travelling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, and revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Crudup includes Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Hank Azaria, Matthew Maher, and Jacki Weaver.

‘Hello Tomorrow’ will make its global debut on Friday, February 17 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through April 7

The Reluctant Traveler

The Reluctant Traveler is a new eight-episode globe-trotting travel series hosted and executive produced by Eugene Levy that follows Levy as he visits some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the United States, exploring remarkable hotels and the places and cultures surrounding them.

Self-confessedly not your typical travel show host — he’s not usually adventurous or well-versed in globe-trotting, Levy agrees the time is finally right for him to broaden his horizons. Levy packs his suitcase with some trepidation but hopes his experiences might lead to a whole new chapter in life, even if it means confronting some of his long-held fears. Join him as he buckles up for the ultimate eye-opening adventure!

The Reluctant Traveler is produced by Twofour. In addition to starring, Levy executive produces alongside David Brindley.

All eight episodes of ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ will premiere globally on February 24

Liaison

Liaison is a new, six-episode thriller series starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green, and the first French and English-language Apple Original series. The high-stakes, contemporary thriller explores how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.

Liaison is created and written by Virginie Brac, and is directed by Stephen Hopkins. The series is co-produced by Newen Studio-backed companies Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions, and executive produced by Gub Neal, Jean-Benoît Gillig, Vincent Cassel, Sarada McDermott, Stephen Hopkins, Justin Thomson and Edward Barlow.

‘Liaison’ will make its global debut with the first episode on Friday, February 24, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 31 on Apple TV+

Make or Break - New season

With behind-the-scenes access to the world’s best surfers as they battle for the top title at the World Surf League Championship Tour, Make or Break returns to the world of professional surfing for season two -- offering an intimate deep dive into the aspirations, challenges, accomplishments and personal lives of the surfers who compete to remain on the elite Men’s and Women’s World Surf League Championship Tour. This season will take viewers on location for the 2022 competition season to stunning surf locations across the globe, capturing the highs and lows of the “Dream Tour,” including the first-ever mid-season cut, international rivalries and record-breaking upsets.

The second season premieres with four episodes on Friday, February 17 and an additional four episodes will debut on February 24

Extrapolations

Extrapolations is a bracing drama that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

The star-studded series from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns, and produced by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res, stars Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Keri Russell, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Eiza González, Murray Bartlett, Indira Varma, Tobey Maguire, MaameYaa Boafo, Hari Nef, Heather Graham, Michael Gandolfini, Cherry Jones, Gaz Choudhry, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch and Neska Rose.

‘Extrapolations’ will premiere with the first three episodes on March 17, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday through April 21

My Kind of Country

Featuring Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, My Kind of Country is a fresh take on a competition series, breaking down barriers in country music by providing an extraordinary opportunity to diverse and innovative artists from around the world. Scouts including trailblazing artists Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck each hand-pick a roster of exceptional up-and-coming artists and invite them to the home of country music in Nashville, Tennessee, to showcase their unique sound. The competition winner will receive a life-changing prize from Apple Music, receiving unprecedented support and exposure on the platform.

Witherspoon and Musgraves executive produce alongside Hello Sunshine’s Sara Rea and Lauren Neustadter; Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen; the illustrious Emmy-nominated showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra; and Done + Dusted’s Katy Mullan. Emmy Award-winning Adam Blackstone serves as music director.

The new music competition series launches on March 24