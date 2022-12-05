Coming to Apple TV Plus: ‘Slow Horses’ Season 2, ‘Sharper’, ‘Servant’ Season 4, and more

December 05, 2022 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

Slow Horses - Season 2

Starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, Slow Horses season two is directed by Jeremy Lovering and finds long-buried Cold War secrets emerge which threaten to bring carnage to the streets of London. When a liaison with Russian villains takes a fatal turn, our hapless heroes must overcome their individual failings and raise their spy game in a race to prevent a catastrophic incident.

Slow Horses follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The ensemble cast includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce.

Season two will premiere with two episodes on Friday, December 2 followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through December 30.

Emancipation - New Apple Original Film

Emancipation, directed and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Will Smith, tells the triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.

Emancipation is written by William N. Collage. The film is produced by Will Smith and Jon Mone through Westbrook Studios, Joey McFarland though McFarland Entertainment and Todd Black through Escape Artists. Chris Brigham, Antoine Fuqua, James Lassiter, Cliff Roberts and Glen Basner are executive producing.

‘Emancipation’ will premiere in theaters on December 2, and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 9.

Little America - Season 2

Inspired by the true stories featured in Vox Media Studios’ Epic Magazine, Little America is a series that goes beyond the headlines to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America when they’re more relevant now than ever.

Hailing from executive producers Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Siân Heder, Alan Yang and Epic Magazine, the second season of the series will explore eight incredible stories inspired by real people from around the world, including a Belizian woman (Stacy Rose) who works for a Hasidic family in New York, a Korean man (Ki Hong Lee) who makes hats for the Black church community in 1980s Detroit, and the story of a 40-something Japanese woman in Columbus, Ohio (Shiori Ideta) whose dream is to assemble an all-women’s baseball league to fulfil her lifelong passion for the sport.

‘Little America’will premiere with eight new installments on Friday, December 9.

Servant - Fourth and final season

Servant, from M. Night Shyamalan, follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. Following its suspenseful season three finale, season four brings the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home.

The series stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint. It is created by executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. In addition to Shyamalan and Basgallop, Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch serve as executive producers. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey are co-executive producers.

Season four, the final chapter, premieres with the first episode on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Sharper - New Apple Original Film

Hailing from Apple Original Films and A24, and starring Julianne Moore, Sharper unfolds within the secrets of New York City, from the penthouses of Fifth Avenue to the shadowy corners of Queens. Motivations are suspect and expectations are turned upside down when nothing is as it seems.

Sharper is directed by Benjamin Caron and features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, newcomer Briana Middleton and John Lithgow. The film is produced by Jessica Switch and Erik Feig of Picturestart along with Moore, Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, and written by Gatewood and Tanaka. Julia Hammer and Amy Herman serve as executive producers.

Sharper premiers in select theaters February 10 and globally on Apple TV+ on February 17, 2023.