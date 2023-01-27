Coming to Apple TV Plus: ‘Extrapolations’, ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3, ‘Jane’, and more

January 27, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

Dear Edward

Adapted from Ann Napolitano’s bestselling, acclaimed novel, and written and executive produced by Jason Katims, Dear Edward is a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human.

Hailing from Apple Studios and starring Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling, Dear Edward tells the story of Edward Adler (played by Colin O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and others all over the world who are affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. The series also stars Amy Forsyth, Anna Uzele, Audrey Corsa, Brittany S. Hall, Carter Hudson, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Douglas M. Griffin, Eva Ariel Binder, Idris DeBrand, Ivan Shaw, Jenna Qureshi, Khloe Bruno and Maxwell Jenkins.

‘Dear Edward’ will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on Friday, February 3, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24

Sharper - New Apple Original Film

Hailing from Apple Original Films and A24, and starring Julianne Moore, Sharper unfolds within the secrets of New York City, from the penthouses of Fifth Avenue to the shadowy corners of Queens. Motivations are suspect and expectations are turned upside down when nothing is as it seems.

Sharper is directed by Benjamin Caron and features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, newcomer Briana Middleton and John Lithgow. The film is produced by Jessica Switch and Erik Feig of Picturestart along with Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, and written by Gatewood and Tanaka. Julia Hammer and Amy Herman serve as executive producers.

‘Sharper’ premieres in select theaters February 10 and globally on Apple TV+ on February 17

Hello Tomorrow!

Starring and executive produced by Billy Crudup, Hello Tomorrow! Is a new 10-episode, half-hour dramedy set in a retro-future world that centres around a group of travelling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, and revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Crudup includes Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Hank Azaria, Matthew Maher, and Jacki Weaver.

‘Hello Tomorrow’ will make its global debut on Friday, February 17 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through April 7

The Reluctant Traveler

The Reluctant Traveler is a new eight-episode globe-trotting travel series hosted and executive produced by Eugene Levy that follows Levy as he visits some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the United States, exploring remarkable hotels and the places and cultures surrounding them.

Self-confessedly not your typical travel show host — he’s not usually adventurous or well-versed in globe-trotting, Levy agrees the time is finally right for him to broaden his horizons. Levy packs his suitcase with some trepidation but hopes his experiences might lead to a whole new chapter in life, even if it means confronting some of his long-held fears. Join him as he buckles up for the ultimate eye-opening adventure!

The Reluctant Traveler is produced by Twofour. In addition to starring, Levy executive produces alongside David Brindley.

All eight episodes of ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ will premiere globally on February 24

Liaison

Liaison is a new, six-episode thriller series starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green, and the first French and English-language Apple Original series. The high-stakes, contemporary thriller explores how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.

Liaison is created and written by Virginie Brac, and is directed by Stephen Hopkins. The series is co-produced by Newen Studio-backed companies Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions, and executive produced by Gub Neal, Jean-Benoît Gillig, Vincent Cassel, Sarada McDermott, Stephen Hopkins, Justin Thomson and Edward Barlow.

‘Liaison’ will make its global debut with the first episode on Friday, February 24, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 31 on Apple TV+

Make or Break - New season

With behind-the-scenes access to the world’s best surfers as they battle for the top title at the World Surf League Championship Tour, Make or Break returns to the world of professional surfing for season two -- offering an intimate deep dive into the aspirations, challenges, accomplishments and personal lives of the surfers who compete to remain on the elite Men’s and Women’s World Surf League Championship Tour. This season will take viewers on location for the 2022 competition season to stunning surf locations across the globe, capturing the highs and lows of the “Dream Tour,” including the first-ever mid-season cut, international rivalries and record-breaking upsets.

The second season premieres with four episodes on Friday, February 17 and an additional four episodes will debut on February 24

Extrapolations

Extrapolations is a bracing drama that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

The star-studded series from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns, and produced by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res, stars Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Keri Russell, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Eiza González, Murray Bartlett, Indira Varma, Tobey Maguire, MaameYaa Boafo, Hari Nef, Heather Graham, Michael Gandolfini, Cherry Jones, Gaz Choudhry, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch and Neska Rose.

‘Extrapolations’ will premiere with the first three episodes on March 17, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday through April 21

My Kind of Country

Featuring Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, My Kind of Country is a fresh take on a competition series, breaking down barriers in country music by providing an extraordinary opportunity to diverse and innovative artists from around the world. Scouts including trailblazing artists Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck each hand-pick a roster of exceptional up-and-coming artists and invite them to the home of country music in Nashville, Tennessee, to showcase their unique sound. The competition winner will receive a life-changing prize from Apple Music, receiving unprecedented support and exposure on the platform.

Witherspoon and Musgraves executive produce alongside Hello Sunshine’s Sara Rea and Lauren Neustadter; Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen; the illustrious Emmy-nominated showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra; and Done + Dusted’s Katy Mullan. Emmy Award-winning Adam Blackstone serves as music director.

The new music competition series launches on March 24

Schmigadoon! - Season two

Schmigadoon!, the Emmy and AFI Award-winning, hit musical comedy series from co-creator Cinco Paul, is back for season two with six new episodes featuring all new original songs and guest stars.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. The second season will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer.

‘Schmigadoon!’ returns for season two on Friday, April 7

The Last Thing He Told Me

Starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner and produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, who optioned the book from author Dave, and 20th Television, The Last Thing He Told Me is a gripping new series based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Laura Dave.

Created and adapted by Laura Dave, alongside series co-creator and Josh Singer, The Last Thing He Told Me stars an ensemble cast led by Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim. The series follows Hannah (played by Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ will debut globally with the first two episodes of the seven-part series on Friday, April 14 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes every Friday through May 19

Jane

Jane is a new 10-episode mission-driven series for kids and families inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. Ava Louise Murchison stars as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg, and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

‘Jane’ premieres globally on Friday, April 14 on Apple TV+

The Afterparty - Season two

From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, each episode of The Afterparty explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. Starring Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao, the 10-episode second season will introduce new film genres and an expanded cast of characters played by Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho and Ken Jeong.

In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

The 10-episode second season will make its global debut with the first two episodes on Friday, April 28.

City on Fire

Hailing from Apple Studios, City on Fire is an upcoming, eight-episode drama inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg, with all episodes written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, and starring an ensemble cast that includes Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe and John Cameron Mitchell.

In City on Fire, an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing at her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

Chase Sui Wonders stars as Samantha, and Wyatt Oleff plays Charlie, a friend of Samantha’s who is struggling to cope with the death of his father on 9/11 two years earlier. After she is shot, he stops at nothing to unravel the mystery of what happened.

‘City on Fire’ will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Friday, May 12, with new episodes every Friday through June 16

Stillwater season three

Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series for kids and families, Stillwater centres on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who encounter everyday challenges - big and small - which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.

Stillwater is based on the award-winning and bestselling Scholastic book Zen Shorts by Jon J Muth, which spawned additional popular titles featuring the wise panda Stillwater, and is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee and features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey.

Season three premieres Friday, May 19

Swagger - Season two

Inspired by Kevin Durant’s experiences, Swagger is the acclaimed and emotional sports drama from creator, showrunner and director Reggie Rock Bythewood. Swagger explores the world of elite youth basketball clubs, the players, their families and coaches, and “the game within the game.” Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America. Season two welcomes back returning stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Jason Rivera, Christina Jackson and Sean Baker, and adds newcomers Orlando Jones and Shannon Brown.

Executive produced by Bythewood, Kevin Durant, Brian Grazer and Rich Kleiman, and inspired by NBA superstar Durant’s experiences in the world of youth basketball, the series is produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Television Studios, Boardroom, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema.

‘Swagger’ season two is set to premiere June 2023

Ted Lasso - Season three

After officially joining the ranks as one of the most celebrated comedies in history with back-to-back Emmy Award wins for Outstanding Comedy Series for its freshman and sophomore seasons, Ted Lasso will return for its third season this spring 2023.

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as ‘Ted Lasso,’ an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination...and biscuits. The award-winning Apple Original comedy also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed and Sarah Niles.

The series is executive produced by Sudeikis, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

The highly anticipated third season will premiere globally this spring

The Big Door Prize - New comedy

The Big Door Prize is a heartwarming and character-driven comedy created by David West Read, starring an ensemble cast led by Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas and Djouliet Amara. Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, The Big Door Prize tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential.

‘The Big Door Prize’ will premiere globally this spring