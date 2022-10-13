Coming to Apple TV Plus: ‘Emancipation’, ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’, ‘Spirited’, and more

Other highlights coming to the platform include ‘Shantaram’ and third season of ‘Ghostwriter’

Shantaram

Based on the internationally best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts and starring Charlie Hunnam, Shantaram follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

In addition to Hunnam, the series stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar. The series is co-created, written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces.

‘Shantaram’ will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 12-episode first season on October 14 on Apple TV+.

Acapulco - Season two

Starring Eugenio Derbez, Acapulco is a bilingual comedy series that tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. Season two picks up right on the heels of season one, in 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. Under Don Pablo’s guidance, he sets his eyes on one day running the entire Las Colinas operation by becoming the right-hand man of Diane. Meanwhile, in present-day, older Máximo (Derbez) returns to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo, where he is forced to confront some unfinished business young Máximo left behind.

Joining Derbez in the 10-episode second season are returning stars Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, and Carlos Corona.

‘Acapulco’ returns for its second season on Friday, October 21

Ghostwriter - Season three

Emmy Award-winning Ghostwriter returns for a third season with an entirely new cast and a new adventure! When a ghost haunts a bookstore and releases fictional characters into the real world, a group of friends works to solve a mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business. A reimagining of the 1992 hit series from Sesame Workshop, the modern-day Ghostwriter maintains a city-based, multicultural cast, inviting children ages 6-11 to see themselves on screen as they learn to appreciate a range of new and classic literature. Starring Princess Mapp, Nour Assaf, and Daire McLeod, the series was developed for television by J.J. Johnson and Andrew Orenstein with Academy Award-winning and DGA Award-nominated Luke Matheny directing the first episode.

‘Ghostwriter’ returns for its third season on Friday, October 21.

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues - New documentary

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues offers an intimate and revealing look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of archival footage and never-before-heard home recordings and personal conversations. This definitive documentary, directed by Sacha Jenkins, honors Armstrong’s legacy as a founding father of jazz, one of the first internationally known and beloved stars, and a cultural ambassador of the United States. A Sacha Jenkins Jammie produced by Imagine Documentaries, the film shows how Armstrong’s own life spans the shift from the Civil War to the Civil Rights movement, and how he became a lightning rod figure in that turbulent era.

A Toronto International Film Festival selection, the film opened TIFF’s Documentary Section at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on Thursday, September 8.

‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on October 28.

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me - New documentary

A new documentary feature about singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ( Madonna: Truth or Dare). After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ will make its global debut Friday, November 4

The Mosquito Coast - Season 2

Based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling novel and starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, The Mosquito Coast follows the dangerous journey of Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. In season two, after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, the Foxes venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees. This new refuge creates trouble for the Foxes though when they become entangled in a conflict between the scions of a local drug lord. At odds about whether to settle down or keep moving, Allie and Margot pursue different paths to secure their family’s future. The outcome of which will either unite the family or tear it apart forever.

‘The Mosquito Coast’ season two will premiere with the first episode on Friday, November 4.

Mythic Quest - Season 3

Mythic Quest follows a group of video game developers tasked with building worlds, molding heroes and creating legends, but the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game — they happen in the office. In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.

Co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz,, the series stars McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, who also executive produces, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin.

Season three premieres with the first two episodes on Friday, November 11, followed by one new episode weekly through January 6, 2023.

Spirited - New Apple Original Film

The highly anticipated musical comedy feature Spirited is a modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story A Christmas Carol. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. Spirited is directed by Sean Anders and written by Anders and John Morris. The film also stars Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley and Jen Tullock.

‘Spirited’ will premiere in theaters on November 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on November 18.

Echo 3 - New thriller

Written by Academy Award-winner Mark Boal, Echo 3 is a new 10-episode action-thriller and starring Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman. Filmed in South America with English and Spanish dialogue, Echo 3 is based on the award-winning series When Heroes Fly created by Omri Givon, and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund. An action-packed thriller set in South America, it follows Amber Chesborough (played by Jessica Ann Collins), a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince (Huisman) – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war. The film also stars James Udom and Martina Gusman.

’Echo 3’ makes its global premiere Wednesday, November 23 on Apple TV+.

Slow Horses - Season 2

Starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, Slow Horses season two is directed by Jeremy Lovering and finds long-buried Cold War secrets emerge which threaten to bring carnage to the streets of London. When a liaison with Russian villains takes a fatal turn, our hapless heroes must overcome their individual failings and raise their spy game in a race to prevent a catastrophic incident.

Slow Horses follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The ensemble cast includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce.

Season two will premiere with two episodes on Friday, December 2 followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through December 30.

Emancipation - New Apple Original Film

Emancipation, directed and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Will Smith, tells the triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.

Emancipation is written by William N. Collage. The film is produced by Will Smith and Jon Mone through Westbrook Studios, Joey McFarland though McFarland Entertainment and Todd Black through Escape Artists. Chris Brigham, Antoine Fuqua, James Lassiter, Cliff Roberts and Glen Basner are executive producing.

‘Emancipation’ will premiere in theaters on December 2, and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 9.

Little America - Season 2

Inspired by the true stories featured in Vox Media Studios’ Epic Magazine, Little America is a series that goes beyond the headlines to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America when they’re more relevant now than ever.

Hailing from executive producers Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Siân Heder, Alan Yang and Epic Magazine, the second season of the series will explore eight incredible stories inspired by real people from around the world, including a Belizian woman (Stacy Rose) who works for a Hasidic family in New York, a Korean man (Ki Hong Lee) who makes hats for the Black church community in 1980s Detroit, and the story of a 40-something Japanese woman in Columbus, Ohio (Shiori Ideta) whose dream is to assemble an all-women’s baseball league to fulfil her lifelong passion for the sport.

‘Little America’will premiere with eight new installments on Friday, December 9.