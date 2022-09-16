Coming to Apple TV Plus: ‘Causeway’, ‘Sidney’, ‘Raymond & Ray’, and more

A still from ‘Causeaway’ | Photo Credit: Apple

Sago Mini Friends - New series for kids & families

Produced by Daytime Emmy Award-nominated Spin Master Entertainment and animated by 9 Story Media Group’s Emmy Award-winning studio Brown Bag Films Toronto, the Sago Mini Friends series is based on the characters and designs featured in the award-winning Sago Mini World app, developed by Sago Mini.

The series features Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colourful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. In each episode, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humour and unforgettable original songs!

The first season of Sago Mini Friends premieres this Friday, September 16 on Apple TV+.

Sidney - New Apple Original Documentary

From producer Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, this revealing documentary honors the legendary Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, the film is also produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family.

'Sidney' will make its global premiere on September 23 on Apple TV+.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever - New Apple Original Film

Starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is directed by Peter Farrelly and hails from Skydance Media. The screenplay is adapted by Farrelly, Brian Currie and Pete Jones, and is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue. It is the true story of Donohue, who left New York in 1967 for Vietnam to track down and share a few beers with his childhood friends while they were serving in combat.

A Toronto International Film Festival selection, the Apple Original film debuted as a Gala Presentation at Roy Thomson Hall at TIFF on Tuesday, September 13.

The Apple Original Film will premiere on September 30.

Shantaram

Based on the internationally best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts and starring Charlie Hunnam, Shantaram follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

In addition to Hunnam, the series stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar. The series is co-created, written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces.

‘Shantaram’ will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 12-episode first season on October 14 on Apple TV+.

Raymond & Ray - New Apple Original Film

Raymond & Ray, starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke, follows half-brothers Raymond (played by McGregor) and Ray (played by Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely grave-digging. Maribel Verdú and Sophie Okonedo also star in the film which is produced by Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón as well as Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, who produce through their Mockingbird Pictures. Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer executive produce.

A Toronto International Film Festival selection, the film debuted as a Gala Presentation at TIFF at Roy Thomson Hall on Monday, September 12.

Raymond & Ray makes its global premiere on Friday, October 21.

Acapulco - Season two

Starring Eugenio Derbez, Acapulco is a bilingual comedy series that tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. Season two picks up right on the heels of season one, in 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. Under Don Pablo’s guidance, he sets his eyes on one day running the entire Las Colinas operation by becoming his right-hand man of Diane. Meanwhile, in present-day, older Máximo (Derbez) returns to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo, where he is forced to confront some unfinished business young Máximo left behind.

Joining Derbez in the 10-episode second season are returning stars Arrizon, Fernando Carsa (as Memo), Damián Alcázar (Don Pablo), Camila Perez (Julia), Chord Overstreet (Chad), Vanessa Bauche (Nora), Regina Reynoso (Sara), Raphael Alejandro (Hugo), Jessica Collins (Diane), Rafael Cebrián (Hector) and Carlos Corona (Esteban).

Acapulco returns for its second season on Friday, October 21 on Apple TV+.

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues - New documentary

Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues offers an intimate and revealing look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of archival footage and never-before-heard home recordings and personal conversations. This definitive documentary, directed by Sacha Jenkins, honours Armstrong's legacy as a founding father of jazz, one of the first internationally known and beloved stars, and a cultural ambassador of the United States. Produced by Imagine Documentaries, the film shows how Armstrong’s own life spans the shift from the Civil War to the Civil Rights movement, and how he became a lightning rod figure in that turbulent era.

A Toronto International Film Festival selection, the film opened TIFF’s Documentary Section at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on Thursday, September 8.

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on October 28.

Causeway - New Apple Original Film

Starring and produced by Jennifer Lawrence, and directed by Lila Neugebauer, Causeway is an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans. Brian Tyree Henry co-stars alongside Lawrence. Filmed in New Orleans, the new Apple Original Film from A24 is written by Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders. Lawrence produces alongside Justine Ciarrocchi for Excellent Cadaver. In addition to directing, Neugebauer serves as executive producer. Causeway is produced by IAC Films, IPR.VC, Excellent Cadaver and A24.

A Toronto International Film Festival selection, Cause way debuted at TIFF as a Special Presentation at Royal Alexandra Theatre on Saturday, September 10, prior to its global premiere on Apple TV+.

Causeway will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ on November 4.

Mythic Quest - Season 3

Mythic Quest follows a group of video game developers tasked with building worlds, molding heroes and creating legends, but the most hard-fought battles don't occur in the game — they happen in the office. In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.

Co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, the series stars McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin.

Season three of ‘Mythic Quest’ premieres this fall on Apple TV+.