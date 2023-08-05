Coming to Apple TV+: ‘Physical’ Final season, ‘Strange Planet’, ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3, and more

August 05, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

Physical (season three) - August 2

Physical, the dramedy starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and hailing from creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman, returns for its 10-episode third and final season, adding award-winning actor Zooey Deschanel to its ensemble cast. She will join the cast that includes Rose Byrne, Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel and Paul Sparks.

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, Physical is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image … that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

Strange Planet - August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the New York Times No. 1 bestselling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, Strange Planet is a 10-episode adult animated series. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions.

Voicing this world of beings is Gotham Award nominee Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), Emmy Award nominee Demi Adejuyigbe (The Amber Ruffin Show), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens), Critics Choice Award nominee Danny Pudi (Community) and Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder (Hacks).

Strange Planet is co-created and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) and New York Times bestselling author Nathan W. Pyle. Academy Award winner Alex Bulkley (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Emmy Award winner Corey Campodonico for ShadowMachine (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie), Lauren Pomerantz (Saturday Night Live, The Ellen DeGeneres Show), Emmy Award winner Amalia Levari (Over the Garden Wall, Harvey Beaks), Steve Levy (Rick and Morty, Community) and Taylor Alexy Pyle serve as executive producers. Strange Planet is produced by Apple Studios and ShadowMachine.

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie - August 18

In Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, the latest Apple Original Peanuts special, we get to see first-hand how our lovable introvert, Marcie, makes a monumental difference from behind the scenes both for her friends and her community.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Emmy Award winner Raymond S. Persi (The Simpsons, Wreck-It-Ralph), written by Betsy Walters (The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space), and executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson. Voicing this world of beings is Gotham Award nominee Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), Emmy Award nominee Demi Adejuyigbe (The Amber Ruffin Show), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens), Critics Choice Award nominee Danny Pudi (Community) and Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder (Hacks).

Invasion (season two) - August 23

From Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (X-Men films, Deadpool films, The Martian) and David Weil (Citadel), and executive produced by Boat Rocker, Invasion is a sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.

The action-packed second season of Invasion picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans. The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi. New series regulars joining season two include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind.

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn - August 25

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn is a new Apple Original four-part documentary series that tells the riveting story of CEO-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn and his relentless climb to the top of the corporate ladder, shocking arrest and unbelievable escape that stunned the world.

The series features in-depth access to all of the key players in the saga, including Mike Taylor, the former Green Beret who orchestrated Ghosn’s harrowing escape, and the man in the middle of it all — Carlos Ghosn — who, for the first time, tells his side of this ongoing, global news story, from start to finish. Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn is executive produced by Academy Award winner James Gay-Rees (Amy) and Emmy Award winner Paul Martin (Drive to Survive) and directed by DuPont and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker James Jones (Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes).

The Changeling - September 8

The Changeling is an upcoming eight-part drama series starring and executive produced by Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sorry to Bother You, The Book of Clarence), and written and adapted by showrunner and executive producer Kelly Marcel (Cruella, Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage).

Based on the acclaimed bestselling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, The Changeling is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed. In addition to Stanfield, the series stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson and special guest star Malcolm Barrett.

The series is produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna. The pilot episode was directed by Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim, Insecure). Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu and Ali Krug are executive producers on behalf of Annapurna. Showrunner Marcel, the book’s author LaValle, David Knoller and director Jonathan van Tulleken executive produce alongside star Stanfield. Director Matsoukas serves as executive producer through her De La Revolución Films. Sue Naegle and David Wolkis also serve as executive producers, with Khaliah Neal as co-executive producer.

The Morning Show (season three) - September 13

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, The Morning Show is an Emmy Award-winning series. Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded returning cast includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. Joining the cast for season two are Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of the Morning Show team; Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker; and, Emmy and SAG Award-winner Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.

The Super Models - September 20

Apple’s four-part documentary event series The Super Models spotlights the remarkable careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. Unprecedented access to the models takes viewers behind the camera and beyond the catwalk, revealing how they dominated the elite modeling world while illuminating a bond that single-handedly shifted the power dynamic of an entire industry.

Directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills, The Super Models travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself — and women’s roles within it — this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.

Flora and Son - September 29

A 2023 Sundance Film Festival Selection, Flora and Son is the latest feature film from John Carney (Once, Begin Again, Modern Love), and stars Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters, The Knick) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Trial of the Chicago 7, Super Pumped, Mr. Corman).

In Flora and Son, single mom Flora (Hewson) is at war with her teenage son, petty thief Max. Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, she rescues a beat-up guitar from a dumpster and finds that one person’s trash can be a family’s salvation. In addition to Hewson and Gordon-Levitt, the film also stars newcomer Orén Kinlan and Jack Reynor (Midsommar, The Peripheral).

Flora and Son is directed, written and produced by John Carney, and produced by Anthony Bergman, Peter Cron, Rebecca O’Flanagan and Robert Walpole. The film is executive produced by Cathleen Dore, Milan Popelka, Alison Cohen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.