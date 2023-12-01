Coming to Apple TV+: ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’, ‘The Buccaneers’, ‘Argylle’, and more

December 01, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST

Slow Horses

Starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, Slow Horses is the broadly acclaimed, darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.

Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but misanthropic leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award-winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce. Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù joins the season three cast as Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul, along with Katherine Waterston who plays Alison Dunn, an MI5 agent who uncovers a dark secret at the heart of the agency.

The first two episodes Slow Horses season three are now streaming globally on Apple TV+ and new episodes debut weekly, every Wednesday, on Apple TV+

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a 10-episode Apple Original series, based on Legendary’s Monsterverse, that follows the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real. Starring Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

In this week’s new episode, ‘Parallels and Interiors,’ the team is left stranded in the frozen tundra after a narrow escape. Kentaro reflects on his relationships.

The fourth episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters airs this Friday, December 1 on Apple TV+

The Buccaneers

Led by an all-female creative team, The Buccaneers is a new eight-episode drama inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name, from series creator Katherine Jakeways. Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning …

The Buccaneers stars Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Critics Choice Award nominee Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse and Mia Threapleton. SAG Award winner Christina Hendricks also stars in the series.

The sixth episode of The Buccaneers is now streaming on Apple TV+, and new episodes premiere on Wednesdays

For All Mankind

Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since season three, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards.

The ensemble cast returning for season four includes Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu and Coral Peña along with new series regulars Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern and Svetlana Efremova.

In this week’s new episode, ‘House Divided,’ an accident on Mars strains relationships, while Miles embarks on a risky adventure.

The fourth episode of For All Mankind season four starts streaming this Friday, and new episodes will premiere weekly every Friday

The Family Plan

Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg) loves his quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman. But that’s only half the story. Decades earlier, he was an elite government assassin tasked with eliminating the world’s deadliest threats. When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife (Michelle Monaghan), angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. Determined to protect his family — while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime — Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity.

Coming soon to Apple TV+, Apple Original Films’ The Family Plan is a new action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan, and directed by Simon Cellan Jones.

The Family Plan will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 15

John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial

A new three-part Apple Original documentary series, John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial, is narrated by Emmy Award winner Kiefer Sutherland and features exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos, shedding new light on the life and murder of music and cultural icon John Lennon, and the investigation and conviction of Mark David Chapman, his confessed killer.

John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial is a deeply researched examination of John Lennon’s 1980 murder, which shocked and saddened the world. The production was granted extensive Freedom of Information Act requests from the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole and the District Attorney’s office; and the series includes exclusive interviews including Richard Peterson, a taxi driver who was witness to the shooting; Jay Hastings, a doorman at The Dakota building who heard Lennon’s last words; David Suggs, Chapman’s defense lawyer; Elliot Mintz, a confidant to Lennon and Yoko Ono; and Dr. Naomi Goldstein, the psychiatrist who first assessed Chapman.

John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, December 6

Criminal Record

Criminal Record is an eight-episode Apple Original crime thriller starring Academy Award and BAFTA winner Peter Capaldi, and Laurence Olivier Award and Critics Choice Award nominee Cush Jumbo as detectives in a tug-of-war over a high-profile murder case. From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman, Criminal Record is a powerful, character-driven drama set in the heart of contemporary London. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case – one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy. The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain.

Criminal Record will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through February 21

Masters of the Air

Reuniting the award-winning team of Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman who also produced Band of Brothers and The Pacific, Masters of the Air is an action-packed drama that follows the true story of an American bomber group in World War II.

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the ‘Bloody Hundredth’) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

Masters of the Air will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, January 26, 2024, followed by one new episode every Friday through March 15

Argylle

An Apple Original Film in association with MARV, the highly anticipated spy thriller Argylle hails from acclaimed director and producer Matthew Vaughn. Argylle follows the globe-trotting adventures of super-spy Argylle across the U.S., London and other exotic locations, featuring a star-studded, award-winning cast including Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, Argylle is based on a script written by Jason Fuchs. The film is produced by Cloudy Productions and Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach serve as executive producers.

Argylle will be released in theaters worldwide, in partnership with Universal Pictures, on February 2, 2024, before streaming globally on Apple TV+

The New Look

The New Look is a new, 10-episode gripping historical drama series from Todd A. Kessler, and led by an ensemble cast that features Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior; Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel; Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior; John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong; Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi and Claes Bang as Spatz. Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, The New Look centers on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion.

Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on the pivotal moment in the twentieth century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.

The New Look will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every Wednesday through April 3