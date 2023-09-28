Coming to Apple TV+: ‘Lessons in Chemistry’, ‘Fingernails’, ‘The Enfield Poltergeist’, and more

September 28, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

Flora and Son - Global film premiere

A 2023 Sundance Film Festival Selection, Flora and Son, written and produced by John Carney, is the latest feature film from John Carney, and stars Eve Hewson and Jospeh Gordon-Levitt.

In Flora and Son, single mom Flora (Hewson) is at war with her teenage son, petty thief Max. Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, she rescues a beat-up guitar from a dumpster and finds that one person’s trash can be a family’s salvation. In addition to Hewson and Gordon-Levitt, the film also stars newcomer Orén Kinlan and Jack Reynor.

Flora and Son premieres globally on Apple TV+ this Friday, September 29

Interrupting Chicken - Season two

Based on the 2011 Caldecott Honor-winning book series written and illustrated by David Ezra Stein, Interrupting Chicken is an animated preschool series that introduces children to the joy of creative writing — starting with a young little chicken named Piper who has a habit of interrupting storytime! Every time Piper hears a story, she can’t help but jump in, ask questions and let her imagination run wild. The series stars the voice talents of Sterling K. Brown, Juliet Donenfeld, Sarah Elizabeth Thompson, Maximus Riegel, Luke Lowe, Jakari Fraser and more.

Interrupting Chicken was developed by Ron Holsey who serves as executive producer. Dr. Lucy Calkins, Founding Director of the Teachers College Reading and Writing Project and the Richard Robinson Professor of Children’s Literature at Teachers College, Columbia University, serves as our reading and writing expert through the Apple TV+ changemaker initiative.

The second season of Interrupting Chicken premieres on Apple TV+ this Friday, September 29.

Lessons in Chemistry

Starring and executive produced by Brie Larson and based on the best-selling, debut novel from author, science editor and copyrighter Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry is set in the early 1950s and follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives - and the men who are suddenly listening - a lot more than recipes. Starring alongside Larson in the highly anticipated drama are Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker, and Thomas Mann.

Lessons in Chemistry will make its global premiere on Friday, October 13 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.

The Pigeon Tunnel - New Apple Original documentary

Apple Original Films’ The Pigeon Tunnel, a new documentary from Errol Morris and The Ink Factory, pulls back the curtain on the storied life and career of former British spy David Cornwell — better known as John le Carré, author of such genre-defining espionage novels as The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Night Manager and The Constant Gardener.

Set against the turbulent backdrop of the Cold War leading into the present day, the film spans six decades as le Carré delivers his final and most candid interview, punctuated with rare archival footage and dramatized vignettes. Drawing on le Carré’s New York Times bestselling memoir, ‘The Pigeon Tunnel: Stories from My Life’, the film is an unprecedented voyage into the lesser-known parts of the iconic and historically private author’s formative experiences, set to an original score by Philip Glass in collaboration with Paul Leonard-Morgan.

The Pigeon Tunnel makes its global debut on October 20 on Apple TV+.

Fingernails - New Apple Original Film

An official selection of the Toronto International Film Festival, Fingernails is the highly anticipated romantic feature film starring Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White and Luke Wilson.

Anna and Ryan have found true love. It’s been proven by a controversial new technology. There’s just one problem: Anna still isn’t sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir.

Fingernails is the second feature and first English-language film from visionary director/writer/producer Christos Nikou, whose directorial debut was the critically acclaimed Apples. The film is co-written by Nikou, Stavros Raptis and Sam Steiner.

Fingernails will debut in Los Angeles and New York theatres on Friday, October 27 and will premiere globally on Apple TV+, as well as in additional select theaters, on Friday, November 3.

The Enfield Poltergeist - New docuseries

The Enfield Poltergeist is a new four-part Apple Original docuseries that tells the riveting story of the most famous poltergeist haunting in history. Combining more than 250 hours of rare audio archive, meticulous recreation of the setting of the haunting and original interviews with the people impacted by the case, the series is an ambitious, genre-bending story that explores the human fascination with the unexplained and its impact on those who live it.

In 1977, the terrifying haunting of an everyday family in Enfield, London dominated headlines across the United Kingdom and had a tremendous impact on an entire generation of children. The mysterious case forever changed ideas about the supernatural and showed that it wasn’t just restricted to certain places but could be experienced by anyone, anywhere. The chilling story inspired fictionalized versions of the case, including the film The Conjuring 2, a television series and a stage play. Throughout four episodes, the events are reconstructed using the real recordings captured by Maurice Grosse, a paranormal investigator who archived all of his interviews with those affected by the phenomenon. Building an exact replica of the house where the incidents took place, performers reenact what is heard on the actual tapes, allowing an interplay by the archival voices and appearances of those originally involved in the incident through present-day interviews.

The Enfield Poltergeist will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 27.

The Buccaneers

Led by an all-female creative team, The Buccaneers is a new eight-episode drama inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name, from series creator Katherine Jakeways.

Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning…

The Buccaneers stars Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Critics Choice Award nominee Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse and Mia Threapleton. SAG Award winner Christina Hendricks also stars in the series.

The Buccaneers is written by series creator Katherine Jakeways and directed by Susanna White.

The Buccaneers will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 8, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through December 13.

For All Mankind - Season four

Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since season three, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards.

The ensemble cast returning for season four includes Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu and Coral Peña along with new series regulars Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern and Svetlana Efremova.

For All Mankind is created by Moore, Nedivi and Wolpert. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive producers.

The 10-episode fourth season will make its highly anticipated global debut on Friday, November 10 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through January 12.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a new 10-episode Apple Original series, based on Legendary’s Monsterverse, that follows the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real.

Starring Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later when Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

The series is co-developed and executive produced by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. Matt Shakman directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will debut with the first two episodes on Friday, November 17, followed by one episode every Friday through January 12.

Slow Horses - Season three

Winner of Best English-Language Drama Series at the 2022 C21 International Drama Awards, and starring Gary Oldman, Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.

Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but misanthropic leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The ensemble cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce. Sope Dirisu joins the season three cast as Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul, along with Katherine Waterston who plays Alison Dunn, an MI5 agent who uncovers a dark secret at the heart of the agency.

The six-episode third season of Slow Horses debuts globally on Friday, December 1 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through December 29, on Apple TV+.

