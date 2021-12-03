Coming to Apple TV+ in December: ‘Mariah’s Christmas,’ ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ and more

Denzel Washington in 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

03 December 2021 15:19 IST

Mariah Carey's holiday special, Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in Joel Coen’s bold adaptation of 'Macbeth,' and a new Mahershala Ali film are the highlights on the platform this month

Following last year’s smash-hit, “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” Mariah Carey returns with a new, highly anticipated Apple Original holiday special, “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues,” premiering globally on Apple TV+ this Friday.

In the special, Carey brings the spirit of Christmas to fans around the world alongside special guests including Grammy-nominated worldwide artist Khalid and Grammy-winning legend Kirk Franklin, and will reveal the first and only performance of multi-Grammy Award-winning, global icon Carey’s new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas.”

And, acclaimed comedy “Acapulco” premieres its season finale episode this Friday on Apple TV+.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues - Global premiere this Friday

A new, highly anticipated holiday special that will reveal the first and only performance of multi-Grammy Award-winning, global icon Carey’s new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas.” Carey is joined by Grammy-nominated worldwide artist Khalid and Grammy-winning legend Kirk Franklin, as they bring the spirit of Christmas to fans around the world.

The Queen of Christmas will also ring in the holidays with a dazzling, new rendition of fan-favorite, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”The holiday spectacular will also feature an exclusive interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Carey, along with her 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, as they share favorite holiday moments, and Carey celebrates her beloved holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and Apple TV+’s perennial smash-hit, “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”

“Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” premieres globally on Friday, December 3 on Apple TV+

Acapulco - Season finale

Starring Eugenio Derbez, “Acapulco” is a new, bilingual comedy series that tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor, and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations.

Season finale premieres this Friday, December 3, on Apple TV+

The Shrink Next Door - New episode

Inspired by true events, “The Shrink Next Door” details the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (played by Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (played by Ferrell). Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family business.

The sixth episode of “The Shrink Next Door” premieres Friday, December 3, 2021 on Apple TV+

Invasion - New episode

Set across multiple continents, “Invasion” is a sweeping, ten-episode science fiction drama from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (”X-Men” films, “Deadpool” films, “The Martian”) and David Weil (”Hunters”). The series follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.

In the ninth episode, “Full of Stars,” Mitsuki is determined to contact the Hoshi 12 before it’s too late, as the military detains the Maliks and Caspar takes a risk that may kill him.

The penultimate season finale episode of “Invasion” premieres this Friday Apple TV+.

Dr. Brain - new episode

A new six-episode Korean-language Apple Original series directed and executive produced by visionary filmmaker KIM Jee-Woon and based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name by Hongjacga. “Dr. Brain” marks the first Korean-language series to debut on Apple TV+.

The series follows a brilliant brain scientist Sewon who suffers a horrific personal tragedy when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, he goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the tragic mystery by conducting “brain syncs” with the dead to access their memories for clues.

In this week’s new episode, Sewon confronts the mastermind pulling the strings behind his ordeal and setting in motion the diabolical plan involving him and his family.

Chapter 5 debuts Friday, December 3, on Apple TV+.

Dickinson Season Three - New episode

In the third season of Apple’s Peabody Award-winning and GLAAD Media Award-nominated “Dickinson,” Emily Dickinson’s most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.

In this week’s new episode, “The Future never spoke,” after a clash with Sue, Emily wishes she could escape from this troubled time all together. Austin struggles with a man’s responsibility in wartime.

The seventh episode of “ Dickinson” season three premieres Friday, December 3, on Apple TV+.

Swagger - New episode

Inspired by Durant’s experiences, “Swagger” explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America. From creator and showrunner Reggie Rock Bythewood, NBA superstar Kevin Durant and Imagine’s Brian Grazer, the new series is led by an ensemble cast of stars including O’Shea Jackson, Jr., Isaiah Hill, Academy Award-nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Shinelle Azoroh, Tessa Ferrer, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe and Tristan Mack Wilds.

In this week’s new episode, “Still I Rise,” Swagger DMV return home as social media sensations but face an uphill climb to qualify for nationals.

The eighth episode of “Swagger” premieres Friday, December 3, on Apple TV+.

Coming soon

Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne

The first new original holiday special to come from Apple’s expanded partnership with WildBrain. In the special, after Lucy experiences a disappointing Christmas because her Grandma couldn’t visit, she resolves to throw the best New Year’s Eve party ever for the entire Peanuts gang, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before the clock strikes twelve.

Global premiere Friday, December 10, 2021 on Apple TV+.

Swan Song - New Apple Original Film

Set in the near future, “Swan Song” is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cam grapples with whether or not to alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined. “Swan Song” explores how far we will go, and how much we’re willing to sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people we love.

“Swan Song” stars two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, who also serves as producer; eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close; and Academy Award nominee Naomie Harris. Golden Globe Award winner Awkwafina and Golden Globe Award nominee Adam Beach also star in the ensemble cast.

Global premiere Friday, December 17, 2021 on Apple TV+

The Tragedy of Macbeth - New Apple Original Film

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen’s bold and fierce adaptation; a tale of murder, madness, ambition and wrathful cunning.

Apple Original Films presents an A24 and IAC Films production, “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” based on the play by William Shakespeare and written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen. The film stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The producers are Joel Coen, Frances McDormand and Robert Graf. The film features casting by Ellen Chenoweth, music by Carter Burwell, costumes by Mary Zophres, editing by Lucian Johnston and Reginald Jaynes, production design by Stefan Dechant and cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel.

Premiering in select theaters on December 25

Global premiere Friday, January 14, 2022 on Apple TV+.

Servant – Season Three

From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. “Servant” stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint.

The series is created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. In addition to executive producers M. Night Shyamalan and Tony Basgallop, “Servant” is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serve as co-executive producers.

The 10-episode third season of “Servant” will debut with the first episode on Friday, January 21, 2022, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock - New series

From Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and P highly anticipated reboot of the beloved classic series “Fraggle Rock,” titled “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.” Debuting on Apple TV+ on Friday January 21, 2022, the new 13-episode Apple Original series from The Jim Henson Company in association with New Regency follows last year’s celebrated Apple original shorts “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!”

Jim Henson’s fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back in the highly anticipated reboot of the beloved classic series “Fraggle Rock,” titled “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.”! Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

The complete first season (13 episodes) debuts Friday January 21, 2022 on Apple TV+.

The Afterparty - New comedy series

From Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Lego Movie,” “21 Jump Street”), “The Afterparty” is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each episode explores a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.

“The Afterparty” features a stellar ensemble cast including Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco.

The first three episodes of “The Afterparty” will premiere January 28, 2022, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.