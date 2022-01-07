Coming to Amazon Prime: ‘Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa,’ ‘Unpaused: Naya Safar’

A still from ‘Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa’

07 January 2022 13:49 IST

Two anthologies depicting life during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ben Affleck’s ‘The Tender Bar’ and more come to the platform in January

Here are some of the major titles releasing this month:

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa - January 14

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa… has been developed as five stand-alone episodes woven together by the commonality of the constraints and challenges faced by the characters in the second lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each story — Mugakavasa Mutham, Loners, Mouname Paarvayaai, Nizhal Tharum Idham, The Mask — communicates the spirit of resilience and melancholy but with a glimmer of hope, looking towards a new dawn.

Unpaused: Naya Safar - January 21

Unpaused: Naya Safar showcases five unique stories that provide a window into how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed us, making us value life and emotions more than ever. Vignettes of raw human emotions like love, longing, fear and friendship – sensitively brought to life by filmmakers such as Shikha Makan (Gond Ke Laddu), Ruchir Arun (Teen Tigada), Nupur Asthana (The Couple), Ayappa KM (War Room) and Nagraj Manjule (Vaikunth).

International Originals:

The Tender Bar - January 7

The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boy’s determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her — and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) — J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams — with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie’s bar. The Tender Bar is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer.

Do, Re & Mi - January 14

Do, Re & Mi is a joyful musical series starring Kristen Bell, creating an experiential world for preschoolers, entertaining and educating through the heartwarming adventures of three loveable songbirds.

As We See It - January 16

As We See It follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance. Series stars Glassman, Rutecki, and Pien all identify as living on the autism spectrum. The series also stars Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet’s brother Van, and Joe Mantegna as Jack’s father Lou.

US Originals

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania - January 14

Drac and the Pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac (Brian Hull) with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) mysterious invention, the 'Monsterification Ray,’ goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny (Andy Samberg) becomes a monster!

In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis (Selena Gomez) and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.