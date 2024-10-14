GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Comic Con India expands to Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Pune for 2025 season

With existing events in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, the addition of these three cities underscores Comic Con India’s growing reach

Updated - October 15, 2024 01:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Comic Con India is set to expand its footprint in 2024, bringing the vibrant pop culture celebration to three new cities: Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Pune. Fans in these cities can look forward to an immersive experience with the events scheduled for Pune on March 8-9, 2025, followed by Kolkata on February 22-23, 2025, and Ahmedabad on March 22-23, 2025.

Otakus, assemble: How anime is witnessing a cultural revolution in India

This expansion is part of Comic Con India’s mission to bring its renowned mix of comics, anime, cosplay, and gaming to new audiences across India. With existing events in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, the addition of these three cities underscores Comic Con India’s growing reach.

Co-Founder of Nodwin Gaming, Akshat Rathee, said, “We at NODWIN Gaming are excited to bring Comic Con India in its full-fledged convention avatar to the vibrant cities of Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Pune... We can’t wait to be a part of their journey into the world of fandom!”

Jatin Varma, Founder of Comic Con India, added, “This expansion is part of a strategic plan to make the Comic Con experience accessible nationwide. We look forward to delivering world-class events to even more cities across India.”

Chennai’s first Comic Con sees 32,000 visitors interested in cosplay and comic books

With the support of partners like Maruti Suzuki Arena and Crunchyroll, the 2024 season promises to be bigger than ever, offering exclusive fan experiences, dedicated gaming arenas, and exciting pop culture events to new regions.

Published - October 14, 2024 03:08 pm IST

comics and graphic novels / cartoons and animation / English cinema / World cinema / television

