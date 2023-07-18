Comic Con India announces first Chennai edition, dates revealed

July 18, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

Comic Con India has announced its first-ever edition in Chennai. Set to take place in the city on February 17-18, 2024, the event will showcase a range of international and Indian comic creators, artists and industry figures while immersing fans in a ‘world of comics, manga, anime and all things pop culture’.

Previous editions of Comic Con India have happened in cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

“We are thrilled to bring Comic Con India’s First Edition to the city of Chennai, a vibrant hub of art and entertainment,” said Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India, in a statement. “Chennai has a passionate community of pop culture enthusiasts, and we are excited to provide them with an unforgettable experience filled with comics, creativity, and connection.

“We aim to recognize and celebrate the city’s significance as a hub for creativity and its immense contribution to the pop culture landscape. We are excited to provide Chennai with an unforgettable experience filled with comics, creativity, and connection, and create a platform to showcase and support the incredible talent within India,” Varma added.

Chennai Comic Con will take place on February 17 and 18, 2024 at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam. Stay tuned for more details.

