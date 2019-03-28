Comfort zone, but a no brainer

Forty four Kannada films have been released till last Friday this year and I see nearly all the producers declaring losses when they file their tax returns, a couple of them who’ve made ‘table profits’ included. There’s not a single scene, leave alone an entire film that has left an impact thus far. The makers of ‘Bell Bottom’, a highly overrated film, are claiming it’s a big hit. If true, so be it. ‘Natasarvabhouma’ barely covered theatre rental in its third week at Triveni. ‘Yajamana’ is being touted by some as a bigger hit than ‘KGF’ and sadly there are many who believe this. The film industry spins impossible yarns and most in the fraternity seek comfort in a fantasy world, far removed from fact. Harsh reality is that it’s tougher to lure audiences into the cool confines of cinema halls even though the sun is scorching outside. A family can stay in an AC room in a reasonably good hotel for an entire day and watch TV with the money it has to spend on a movie at a multiplex. At least you can change channels.

I have this habit, like a nosy neighbour of peeking into various screens when I go to a multiplex to watch a movie, just to see the rate of occupation. Most multiplexes have a policy of cancelling a show if a minimum of six tickets are not sold. Cinepolis, in Binnypet is kind enough not to follow this because I’ve had to return a few times from other malls. Since I had time I wandered into a hall where ‘Missing Boy’ was about to start. I was aghast to see absolutely nobody else on the fourth morning of the film’s release. I felt strangely privileged. Well, after drone shots of a picturesque foreign locale the camera wanders into a huge mansion. A worried father calls out to his son after finding his bed empty. Cut to a playground where foreigners wonder where hero is, in Kannada. One of them explains hero has taught them Kannada in exchange for learning football before shouting, ‘He’s missing boy’! Gurunandan gets an introduction worthy of a star when his shoes are shown first. Hero rushes onto the field, heads a goal and there’s loud applause from his pals. I get up to leave hoping the rest of the film is better because I’ve actually bought a ticket to watch ‘Udgharsha’ which is about to start.

Some directors have greatness thrust on them and Sunil Kumar Desai is one. The tragedy is when they start taking the praise seriously. Desai has made 15 films in exactly thirty years and most of them are forgettable. He’s shown sparks, a flair for the thriller genre which never ignited to burn bright. ‘Beladingala Bale’ is his most interesting film about a chess champ in search of a female fan who only phones and sends him on a wild goose chase. The film was riveting with some plausible twists and Ananth Nag was perfectly cast as the distraught, sometimes desperate champ. The film was based on a Telugu novel by Yendamuri. I remember telling Mani Ratnam about the film when he asked me if anything interesting was happening in Kannada cinema. Mani was intrigued but mentioned he’d heard about a Malayalam film with a similar plot. I was never able to confirm this but nothing takes away from Desai’s deft direction. ‘Nishkarsha’ was not bad at all. Desai did try his hand with love triangles and found success in ‘Nammoora Mandhara Hoove’, but tasted failure with ‘Prema Raaga Hadu Gelathi’. Desai is not comfortable handling love as he is with lust and violence.

‘Udhgarsha’ was a Desai film eagerly awaited by his fans because he was returning to his comfort zone of crime and sleaze. Desai is so thrilled to use mobile phone technology that he sacrifices a taut script. It’s not a ‘whodunnit’. The film is about a girl who captures a gruesome murder on her mobile pursued by the perpetrators with her boyfriend trying to save her. There are sequences where people are pursued without any apparent purpose. The twist in the end is pretty interesting but comes too late. Most of the film’s budget seems to have been spent on buying artificial blood. Desai’s camera loves to linger on his female actor’s bare backs and legs. The only chilling shot is when the heroine trapped in the boot of a car, unzips a bag to find a battered corpse staring at her. Acting is uniformly over the top. Desai doesn’t bother auditioning for the male characters. He probably strolled into a gymnasium and hired the biggest built beefcakes. They slam into each other, break bones and are swathed in blood in the endless fight sequences. If only Desai had used his brains instead of actors biceps!

