Comedian’s role is limited, says ‘Orrey Bujjiga’ actor-comedian Saptagiri

Comedian Saptagiri insists that he’s not switched to playing lead roles only

Saptagiri is returning as a comedian in multiple films but hasn’t given up on playing lead roles. He says that it is a myth that comedians can’t flourish as heroes and cites Saptagiri Express and Saptagiri LLB as an example to prove his statement. He has done a special role in Orrey Bujjiga, starring Raj Tarun and as it draws closer to release, he speaks about how careful he is when it comes to playing a hero and it is a misconception that he is averse to playing a cameo in other projects. “My two films did well but Vajrakavachadara Govinda did not. My success rate is around 60 percent and I’m choosing stories that suit me. As a lead, I ensure I don’t repeat roles that I did in over in 150 films I worked in. My monologue from Dana Veera Doora Karna from one of my films won applause and it satiated my thirst as an artiste. Our work as a comedian in films is limited so these intermittent projects which I take up as a hero makes me happy. I may not have got 100 marks, but I did pass the test,” he says about his two films.

He says he’s aware that it doesn’t make sense to spend more money on his films and only when done in a stipulated budget, the project is safe. None of the producers, he says, have lost money on him. His next is Harilo Ranga Hari, a crime drama. “There is so much competition that if you don’t show variation, you are bound to fail. Every Friday is a challenge, I repeat that we as artistes are capable of expressing all emotions but we are chosen to only make the crowd laugh. We gain sympathy only when we cry and that is possible only when we play lead roles. Any film runs on its subject, it has nothing to do with a hero or comedian. We always hope our films will work. Sometimes it fails and we need to analyse where we went wrong and not blame ourselves for doing a lead role. All we need is to have clarity on what we can and cannot.”

He adds, “Every time people see me they say I should work as a comedian and not ignore star hero’s films but when did I say I left? No one approached me or approaches me. I never issued a statement that I will never work as a comedian. Once you begin playing a hero, people presume we won’t do anything smaller. When ever I got an opportunity I grabbed it. You will see me in Orey bujji ga, Tagithe thandana, Krack and many more are in the pipeline.”

Saptagiri and another comedian ‘Shakalaka’ Shankar are a hit combination. When asked when the duo will be seen again, he says very soon and there’s something in the pipeline. The Chittoor-born Saptagiri began his career as an assistant director in producer Dil Raju’s banner and continued for around seven films. While working in Bommarillu and Parugu, director Bhaskar offered him a role. There was no looking back since then. Vijay Kumar Konda, director of Orey Bujjiga has designed an entertaining episode around him in a hospital in that film and Saptagiri vouches that will have all in splits.

About social media, he refrains from commenting. He says he is a sensitive person, and scared to talk media. “I don’t know what they will write when I say something. So far I never hurt anyone and none hurt me. I always think in a positive way.”

Before signing off he talks of his daily regimen. “I am a vegetarian and do yoga every day which is why I am active. For the past 30 years, surya namaskar and pranayama has become my routine. I do it for 45 minutes to one hour. I never stepped into a gym. Practicing yoga made my body flexible. Turning vegetarian also helped me a great deal.”