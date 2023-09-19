HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Comedian Bill Maher postpones 'Real Time' show return as writer talks resume

Comedian Bill Maher said he will delay the return of the show ‘Real Time’ for now since the Writers Guild of America and the studios have decided to return to the negotiating table

September 19, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

Reuters
Bill Maher

Bill Maher | Photo Credit: AP

Comedian Bill Maher said on Monday he is postponing the return to his HBO political show Real Time, becoming the second talk show host to reverse plans after an outcry from striking Hollywood writers and actors. Drew Barrymore said on Sunday she had backed off plans to bring back her daytime talk show while strikes in Hollywood continue and apologized "to anyone I have hurt."

Maher said he will delay the return to the show “for now,” he wrote on X, formerly know as Twitter, now that the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the studios have decided to return to the negotiating table.

ALSO READ
Drew Barrymore and 'The Talk' postpone their daytime talk shows until after the Hollywood strikes

The WGA, on strike since early May, said they will resume talks on Wednesday. “My decision to return to work was made when it seemed nothing was happening and there was no end in sight to this strike,” said Maher, who is a WGA member. Maher said he hoped "they can finally get this done."

The WGA said it was "difficult to imagine" how Maher could host the show and still comply with strike rules. The union said members would picket the filming of the show. The proposed return of The Drew Barrymore Show to CBS drew picketers from the striking writers' and actors' unions as taping resumed last week.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.