Biryani with a French twist

Danish Sait is a busy man. Correction. Busier than usual. The comedian and actor, has seen a surge in popularity during lockdown, thanks to his videos featuring characters such as Jaya and Rammurthy avare and an ever-evolving series of props doubling as phones (LPG cylinders and chairs have joined the fray).

In the last few days, he has been fielding calls and giving interviews as he prepares for the release of his Kannada film French Biryani, co-starring Sal Yusuf, on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow. The film is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar of PRK Productions.

Danish says, “French Biryani is a funny film. It is about a bunch of characters who have come together in a strange world where a bag is lost, and a passenger is stuck with an auto driver from Bengaluru. Basically, it is their journey in finding that bag. So, it is not a thing that you watch and go (switches to his slightly rich friends voice) ‘Oh my God, what a marvellous piece of art this is’. You are not going to look at it and go, ‘That particular scene made me ponder about life and think about what I’m doing with my own existence at the moment’.”

He adds, “With the times we live in right now, we could do with something like this because it is grey, it is blue, and here we are with a rainbow for you.”

As for his role of playing Asghar, an autorickshaw driver from Shivajinagar, Danish says, “Public transport is so important because it is literally one of the first and consistent faces that people meet when they go to a big city. Be it New York, where taxis are popular or Dubai where it is the metros and the taxis or Thailand’s tuk-tuks. Playing an auto driver was to play such an important part of our society. I played it with observations I’ve made over the years. The funny bone in me doesn’t let me say, ‘I am going to do this and stick to black and white’. I’ve thrown in my own little flavour into it and I hope that when people watch it, they see their own observations that meet mine.”

So, did this mean that the director, Pannaga Bharana, allowed room for improvisation? “A lot of stuff is improvised, especially when you have me on set. This has been a different process for me as compared to Humble Politician Nograj which I co-wrote. In French Biryani, the script was someone else’s as were the lines . I just had to play my part as an actor.”

French Biryani is moving to an OTT release as theatres remain closed, but Danish is not worried about audiences missing out on the theatre experience.

“I have a slightly more self-aware answer to this. I know I don’t have the star power to pull an audience into the theatre amidst a pandemic. So, no matter how funny I am and how many people like my stuff, I don’t think I have it in me to pull them out of the house in the midst of the pandemic and say, ‘Hey guys, I made a film. Come to the theatre!’ Having said that, I feel when you have smaller films, accountability comes into focus. For producers who invest in films, at least their investments are secure. Today I’m sitting down a few days before the release of my film feeling absolutely fine. But an investment in a film is a lot of money, right? And I don’t think I’d be able to sleep in peace if I knew that a producer’s investment in a film is at harm because of me in any way. Theatrical releases are a little nerve-wracking in that sense.”