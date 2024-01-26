ADVERTISEMENT

Colman Domingo to play Michael Jackson’s father in biopic ‘Michael,’ to also direct and star in Nat King Cole biopic

January 26, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

Domingo is also set to act in other upcoming films such as Ethan Coen’s ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ and Greg Kewdar’s ‘Sing Sing’

PTI

Colman Domingo | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Oscar nominee Colman Domingo will essay the role of Joe Jackson, the father of music icon Michael Jackson, in the upcoming biopic “Michael”.

Meanwhile, in another project, the actor will star as the legendary singer Nat King Cole in a movie musical from a script he co-wrote, according to Variety. He will also be making his feature directing debut with this biopic.

Domingo is also set to act in other upcoming films such as Ethan Coen’s “Drive-Away Dolls” and Greg Kewdar’s “Sing Sing.”

Michael Jackson's nephew, singer Jaafar Jackson, will be playing the late music star icon in the the Michael Jackson biopic, that is to be directed by filmmaker Antoine Fuqua. Child actor Juliano Krue Valdi will be tackling the singer during his early days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Domingo, who received his maiden Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his performance in the film "Rustin", said he is excited to be part of the project.

This image released by Netflix shows Jeffrey Mackenzie Jordan, left, and Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in a scene from ‘Rustin’ | Photo Credit: PARRISH LEWIS

“I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon. Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation," the 54-year-old actor said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US