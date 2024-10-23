ADVERTISEMENT

Colman Domingo to make his directorial debut with ‘Scandalous’ starring Sydney Sweeney and David Jonsson

Published - October 23, 2024 04:59 pm IST

Colman Domingo to direct ‘Scandalous’, a film about Kim Novak and Sammy Davis Jr’s love affair in 1957

The Hindu Bureau

Colman Domingo. | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Colman Domingo is set to make his directorial debut with Scandalous. The film is about the love affair between film star Kim Novak and singer/dancer and film actor Sammy Davis Jr in 1957, reported Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried to be part of Lionsgate’s adaptation of ‘The Housemaid’

The film will star Sydney Sweeney and David Jonsson. Sweeney will essay the role of Novak while Jonsson will play Davis. The movie is likely to go on floors after Domingo and Sweeney complete the third season of the HBO series Euphoria.

Sweeney will produce the movie with Tani Cohen and Bobby Rock. Jon Levin is the executive producer. The script for Scandalous is written by Matthew Fantaci.

ALSO READ:‘Immaculate’ movie review: Sydney Sweeney is immaculate in this imperfect horror outing

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Domingo was part of acclaimed projects such as Rustin and Sing Sing. Currently, he is working for Netflix projects such as The Madness, a limited series and The Four Seasons. In Michael Jackson biopic Michael, he plays Joe Jackson.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US