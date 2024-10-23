Colman Domingo to make his directorial debut with ‘Scandalous’ starring Sydney Sweeney and David Jonsson

Colman Domingo is set to make his directorial debut with Scandalous. The film is about the love affair between film star Kim Novak and singer/dancer and film actor Sammy Davis Jr in 1957, reported Deadline.

The film will star Sydney Sweeney and David Jonsson. Sweeney will essay the role of Novak while Jonsson will play Davis. The movie is likely to go on floors after Domingo and Sweeney complete the third season of the HBO series Euphoria.

Sweeney will produce the movie with Tani Cohen and Bobby Rock. Jon Levin is the executive producer. The script for Scandalous is written by Matthew Fantaci.

Domingo was part of acclaimed projects such as Rustin and Sing Sing. Currently, he is working for Netflix projects such as The Madness, a limited series and The Four Seasons. In Michael Jackson biopic Michael, he plays Joe Jackson.