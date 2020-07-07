Colin Kaepernick signs deal with Disney, ESPN for documentary series

07 July 2020 11:06 IST

Kaepernick’s company Ra Vision Media will produce scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social justice and the quest for equity

ESPN Films will produce a documentary series about the life of NFL quarterback and civil rights advocate Colin Kaepernick as part of a wide-ranging production deal announced by Walt Disney Co on Monday.

Under the arrangement, Kaepernick’s company Ra Vision Media will produce scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social justice and the quest for equity, a statement from Disney said.

Kaepernick, whose kneeling protests sparked debate and became a symbol of the fight against racial injustice, filed a grievance against the NFL in 2017, claiming collusion as no teams signed him after he parted ways with the San Francisco 49ers. He and the NFL settled in 2019.

“Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain,” said Bob Iger, Disney’s executive chairman.

The docuseries will focus on the last five years of Kaepernick’s life through interviews and archival footage.

Kaepernick said that he hopes to “elevate black and brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives” through the partnership, which will included scripted and unscripted programs.