Colin Farrell's 'The Penguin' series adds Cristin Milioti

Actor Cristin Milioti will feature alongside Colin Farrell in HBO Max limited series "The Penguin". The show is a spinoff of Matt Reeves’ "The Batman", in which Farell played DC villain Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot aka The Penguin. It will expand upon the world Reeves created with the Warner Bros Pictures’ blockbuster. According to entertainment news website Variety, Milioti will star as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone, who was played by John Turturro in “The Batman". Lauren LeFranc will write and serve as showrunner on the series, which will expand the world Reeves created with The Batman. LeFranc will also serve as executive producer alongside Reeves, Dylan Clark and Farrell. Millioti is best known for her performances in shows such as "Black Mirror", "Modern Love" and feature film "Palm Springs". She also starred in the HBO Max series "Made for Love".



