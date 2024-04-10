ADVERTISEMENT

Colin Farrell to star in gambling thriller ‘The Ballad of a Small Player’

April 10, 2024 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST

Set up at Netflix, the project will be helmed by ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ director Edward Berger

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Actor Colin Farrell attends the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City, New York, U.S., January 8, 2023.

Colin Farrell will star in the film adaptation of The Ballad of a Small Player, an acclaimed 2014 novel by the British writer Lawrence Osborne.

Set up at Netflix, the project will be helmed by All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) director Edward Berger, Deadline reported.

Osborne’s novel follows an English con man who passes himself off as an exiled Lord in the gambling casinos of Macau.

“The story follows a high-stakes gambler who decides to lay low in Macau after his past and debts catch up with him. Along the way he encounters a kindred spirit who might just hold the key to his salvation,” read a synopsis quoted by Deadline.

