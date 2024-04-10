GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Colin Farrell to star in gambling thriller ‘The Ballad of a Small Player’

April 10, 2024 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Actor Colin Farrell attends the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City, New York, U.S., January 8, 2023.

Colin Farrell will star in the film adaptation of The Ballad of a Small Player, an acclaimed 2014 novel by the British writer Lawrence Osborne.

Set up at Netflix, the project will be helmed by All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) director Edward Berger, Deadline reported.

Osborne’s novel follows an English con man who passes himself off as an exiled Lord in the gambling casinos of Macau.

“The story follows a high-stakes gambler who decides to lay low in Macau after his past and debts catch up with him. Along the way he encounters a kindred spirit who might just hold the key to his salvation,” read a synopsis quoted by Deadline.

Rowan Joffe will pen the screenplay based on Osborne’s book.

Farrell, an Oscar-nominee, features in the recent Apple TV+ series Sugar. He is set to return as The Penguin in the eponymous upcoming series on Max. He’s currently shooting for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey alongside Margot Robbie.

