Colin Farrell to reprise Penguin role for HBO Max’s ‘The Batman’ spin-off series

Colin Farrell as The Penguin

07 December 2021 13:04 IST

The show centres on the villain’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.

Colin Farrell has signed on to return as DC comic villain the Penguin in “The Batman” spin-off series, set at streaming platform HBO Max.

Farrell, who will be making his debut as the Penguin in Matt Reeves-directed “The Batman” movie, will also serve as executive producer on the series.

Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script.

Reeves and “The Batman” film’s producer Dylan Clark will executive produce the Penguin series under their 6th & Idaho and Dylan Clark Productions banners, respectively.

Warner Bros Television will produce.

The Penguin, aka Oswald Cobblepot, is one of the most iconic villains from DC’s Batman universe. The character has previously been played by actors Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito, and Robin Lord Taylor.

“The Batman” movie, starring Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero, is scheduled to be released on March 4, 2020.