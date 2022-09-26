‘Coffee With Kadhal’ trailer: Jiiva, Jai, and Srikanth in Sundar C’s twisted rom-com story

Stills from the trailer | Photo Credit: U1 Records/YouTube

The trailer of filmmaker Sundar C’s upcoming multi-starrer romantic comedy-drama Coffee With Kadhal was released by the makers today. The film is headlined by Jiiva, Jai, and Srikanth, while Malvika Sharma, Amritha Aiyer, Raiza Wilson, Aishwarya Dutta, Dhivyadarshini, and Samyuktha Shanmugam play the female leads.

The trailer of the film hints at a complicated romance drama with high doses of comedy. We see Jai and Jiiva go after the same woman, played by Malvika, and thus begins a love triangle. As per reports, the film is centred on four siblings, played by Jiiva, Jai, Srikanth, and Dhivyadharshini. Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley also feature in the cast.

Coffee With Kadhal is produced by Benzz Media and Kushboo Sundar’s Avni Cinemax and presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. With music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film is set to release in theatres on October 7.