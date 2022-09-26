‘Coffee With Kadhal’ trailer: Jiiva, Jai, and Srikanth in Sundar C’s twisted rom-com story

The film is set to release in theatres on October 7

The Hindu Bureau
September 26, 2022 19:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Stills from the trailer | Photo Credit: U1 Records/YouTube

The trailer of filmmaker Sundar C’s upcoming multi-starrer romantic comedy-drama Coffee With Kadhal was released by the makers today. The film is headlined by Jiiva, Jai, and Srikanth, while Malvika Sharma, Amritha Aiyer, Raiza Wilson, Aishwarya Dutta, Dhivyadarshini, and Samyuktha Shanmugam play the female leads.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer of the film hints at a complicated romance drama with high doses of comedy. We see Jai and Jiiva go after the same woman, played by Malvika, and thus begins a love triangle. As per reports, the film is centred on four siblings, played by Jiiva, Jai, Srikanth, and Dhivyadharshini. Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley also feature in the cast.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Coffee With Kadhal is produced by Benzz Media and Kushboo Sundar’s Avni Cinemax and presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. With music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film is set to release in theatres on October 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app