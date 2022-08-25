‘Cobra’ trailer: Vikram straddles different avatars in ambitious effort

Vikram in ‘Cobra’

The trailer of Vikram’s next film Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, is out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vikram plays a mathematician in the film, and sports several different looks throughout the course of the flick, that has fans remembering his avatars in Anniyan.

Cobra has Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame playing the female lead. The film also stars Irfan Pathan, Roshan Mathew, Miya George, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Kaniha, Robo Shankar, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi Govindarajan and KS Ravikumar among others.

With music by AR Rahman, the action-thriller is produced by Seven Screen Studios. Cobra is slated to release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vikram has also announced that he will once again team up with the director Ajay Gnanamuthu for a future project.

Meanwhile, the star is also awaiting the release of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan - 1, which is scheduled to release in theatres on 30th September.