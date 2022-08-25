‘Cobra’ trailer: Vikram straddles different avatars in ambitious effort

Vikram plays a mathematician in the film, that is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, with music by A.R. Rahman

The Hindu Bureau
August 25, 2022 18:47 IST

Vikram in ‘Cobra’

The trailer of Vikram’s next film Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, is out.

Vikram plays a mathematician in the film, and sports several different looks throughout the course of the flick, that has fans remembering his avatars in  Anniyan.

Cobra has Srinidhi Shetty of  KGF fame playing the female lead. The film also stars Irfan Pathan, Roshan Mathew, Miya George, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Kaniha, Robo Shankar, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi Govindarajan and KS Ravikumar among others.

With music by AR Rahman, the action-thriller is produced by Seven Screen Studios. Cobra is slated to release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 31.

Vikram has also announced that he will once again team up with the director Ajay Gnanamuthu for a future project.

Meanwhile, the star is also awaiting the release of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus  Ponniyin Selvan - 1, which is scheduled to release in theatres on 30th September.

