‘Cobra’ teaser: Vikram embraces his multiple avatars in style

The teaser for Vikram’s next big-budget film Cobra is out. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu of Imaikka Nodigal fame, the thriller also stars Srinidhi Shetty and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan in important roles.
Vikram plays a mathematician in Cobra, and sports seven different looks throughout the course of the flick, that has fans remembering his act in Anniyan.
Irfan Pathan, who marks his debut with this project, plays an Interpol officer in the film. Cobra also stars KS Ravikumar, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Robo Shankar and Mirnalini Ravi.
The film is produced by Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, and has music by AR Rahman with cinematography handled by Harish Kannan.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath