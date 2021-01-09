‘Cobra’ teaser: Vikram embraces his multiple avatars in style

The Tamil film, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, also marks the debut of former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan

The teaser for Vikram’s next big-budget film Cobra is out. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu of Imaikka Nodigal fame, the thriller also stars Srinidhi Shetty and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan in important roles.

Vikram plays a mathematician in Cobra, and sports seven different looks throughout the course of the flick, that has fans remembering his act in Anniyan.

Irfan Pathan, who marks his debut with this project, plays an Interpol officer in the film. Cobra also stars KS Ravikumar, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Robo Shankar and Mirnalini Ravi.

The film is produced by Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, and has music by AR Rahman with cinematography handled by Harish Kannan.