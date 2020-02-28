‘Cobra’ movie first look: Vikram essays seven characters in his next thriller

Vikram’s characters in ‘Cobra’

28 February 2020 17:12 IST

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film is set for a May 2020 release, and is speculated to be a sci-fi mystery

The first look(s) of Vikram’s next project Cobra, has been revealed.

The poster shows as many as seven characters, all played by the same actor, in different looks, ranging from a professor and politician to what seems to be a scientific mastermind connecting all the different people together in some way.

Playing different characters in the same film is not new for the actor, with his popular examples being Anniyan and Iru Mugan. However, Cobra takes the challenge to a new level, akin to Kamal Haasan in Dasavathaaram.

Besides Vikram, the film’s cast includes director KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Sarjano Khalid and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. Anticipation over director Ajay Gnanamuthu’s next film has been high since it was announced that the Imaikka Nodigal filmmaker was joining hands with Vikram.

Cobra will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages by May 2020. Produced by Seven Screen Studio, the film’s musical score is by AR Rahman.