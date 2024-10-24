‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 2 trailer: Miyago-Do gears up for the Sekai Taikai

The fight for karate supremacy reaches new heights in the newly released trailer for the second part of Cobra Kai‘s final season. This time, the Miyagi-Do team heads to Barcelona for the prestigious Sekai Taikai tournament, where they’ll face the toughest competition yet.

Sensei Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) struggles to keep his students motivated after a rocky start in the tournament. “We’re Miyagi-Do. We’re not losing,” Lawrence urges, pushing fighters like Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), Devon (Oona O’Brien), and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) to rise to the challenge.

Co-creator Hayden Schlossberg teased that the global tournament brings a fresh setting and intensity: “This isn’t the Valley anymore. The atmosphere is different—no cheering crowds, just a karate temple filled with black belts and masters.”

Season 6’s second part also introduces new characters, including Lewis Tan as Sensei Wolf, Patrick Luwis as Awel Kovacevic, and Rayna Vallandingham, who makes her acting debut as Zara Malik.

The final season of Cobra Kai — a continuation of the beloved Karate Kid franchise — features returning stars Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Martin Kove as John Kreese, and Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz. With five more episodes planned, Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the concluding arc, slated for 2025.

Produced by Counterbalance Entertainment, the series is executive-produced by Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, Susan Ekins, and Sony Pictures Television, along with stars Macchio and Zabka.

