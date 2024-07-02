‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 1 trailer: Ralph Macchio and William Zabka prepare for one final challenge

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the first part of the final season of Cobra Kai, set to premiere on July 18. This sixth and concluding season is uniquely divided into three parts, each comprising five episodes.

Following the initial release, the second set of episodes will drop on November 28, with the final batch arriving in 2025. This marks Netflix’s first venture into a three-part series format.

The story now progresses with Cobra Kai disbanded from the Valley. The senseis and students face a new challenge as they gear up for the Sekai Taikai, the prestigious world karate championships. Cobra Kai, a spin-off from The Karate Kid franchise, continues to follow Johnny Lawrence, portrayed by William Zabka. Once a down-and-out handyman, Johnny finds new purpose when he saves a bullied Miguel and decides to revive the infamous Cobra Kai dojo. The narrative is set 34 years after Daniel LaRusso’s (played by Ralph Macchio) memorable victory over Johnny in the 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament.

The star-studded cast also includes Yuji Okumoto, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O’Brien.

The showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, executive produce through Counterbalance Entertainment, alongside Macchio and Zabka. Additional executive producers include Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, and Susan Ekins. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

