‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6: Final showdown split into three parts, premieres July 18, 2024

May 03, 2024 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

Netflix’s hit series Cobra Kai is gearing up for its final showdown, with Season 6 set to be split into three parts for maximum suspense. As announced during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival, the last season will comprise 15 episodes, organized into three five-episode blocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans can mark their calendars for the first installment, premiering on July 18, followed by the second batch hitting screens on Nov. 28. The epic conclusion will unfold in 2025, with the exact release date for the final five episodes yet to be disclosed.

Teasing viewers with a glimpse into the upcoming final season, Netflix has dropped a new teaser, hinting at the intense karate battles and character dilemmas that lie ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set against the backdrop of Cobra Kai’s expulsion from the Valley in the Season 5 finale, the season looks at the aftermath as senseis and students grapple with the decision to participate in the Sekai Taikai - the prestigious world championships of karate.

Staying true to its roots, the series features an ensemble cast including Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, and Yuji Okumoto, reprising their iconic roles from the Karate Kid film franchise. Alongside them reprising their roles are young stars Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, and more.

With development by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai is executive produced by a powerhouse team including Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Ralph Macchio.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.