‘Cobra Kai’ creators tease a Mr. Miyagi prequel series

The creators revealed that the idea of delving into Mr. Miyagi’s backstory has been on their minds since the inception of ‘Cobra Kai’

Published - August 01, 2024 03:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Karate Kid’

A still from ‘The Karate Kid’

The creators of Cobra Kai have hinted at an exciting new project: a prequel series focusing on Mr. Miyagi. As fans revel in the first five episodes of Cobra Kai‘s three-part final season, which has garnered 24.3 million views since its July 18 release, creators Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz shared their future plans with The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 1 trailer: Ralph Macchio and William Zabka prepare for one final challenge

The sixth season of Cobra Kai continues to captivate audiences with its blend of high school drama and martial arts action. While peace initially seemed to be on the horizon for the characters in The Valley, old rivalries and new conflicts quickly reignited. This turmoil sets the stage for more thrilling episodes, with Part 2 scheduled for release on November 15 and Part 3 expected in 2025.

Reflecting on the enduring appeal of The Karate Kid franchise, Hurwitz emphasized the universal themes and compelling characters that have resonated with audiences for nearly four decades. He noted that Cobra Kai‘s success lies in its ability to appeal to both new viewers and long-time fans by continuing the legacy of characters like Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence while introducing a new generation of compelling figures such as Miguel Diaz and Samantha LaRusso.

Cheng Pei-pei, ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ star and Chinese martial arts legend, dies at 78

Schlossberg revealed that the idea of delving into Mr. Miyagi’s backstory has been on the creators’ minds since the inception of Cobra Kai. The character, originally portrayed by Pat Morita, has always been central to the series, influencing the events and conflicts that drive the story. Exploring Miyagi’s past, including the more violent and complex aspects of his life teased this season, would add depth to his legacy and challenge the perceptions held by characters like Daniel LaRusso.

As Cobra Kai approaches its conclusion, the creators are keen on exploring spinoff opportunities. Schlossberg hinted at discussions with Robert Mark Kamen, the writer of the original The Karate Kid, about Mr. Miyagi’s backstory. This collaboration could pave the way for a prequel that delves into the life of the beloved sensei, exploring his journey before he became the wise and gentle mentor known to fans.

Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio come together for new ‘Karate Kid’ film

While the focus remains on completing Cobra Kai, the prospect of a Mr. Miyagi prequel is an exciting possibility for fans eager to learn more about the iconic character’s history.

