ADVERTISEMENT

Coachella 2024: AP Dhillon controversy and ATEEZ’s historic debut take center stage on Day 3

April 16, 2024 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

Day 3 at Coachella 2024 wrapped up its first weekend with some guitar-smashing and a Kpop debut

The Hindu Bureau

AP Dhillon and Kpop boy band ATEEZ perform at Coachella 2024

As the first of two weekends of Coachella 2024 reaches its climax, the festival witnessed a mix of electrifying performances and unexpected controversies, with international sensations AP Dhillon and K-pop phenomenon ATEEZ stealing the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lana Del Dey, Tyler, Doja Cat headline Coachella where Swift rumored to appear

As Coachella 2024 enters its final day, the festival continues to be a melting pot of musical diversity, showcasing the best of both established and emerging talents from around the world. While Will Smith, Taking Back Sunday and Kesha lit up the stage on Day 3, the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Ray, Sid Sriram and more have already graced the festival this year.

Indo-Canadian artist, AP Dhillon’s performance stirred up a storm of controversy. The singer found himself at the center of criticism after a viral video captured him smashing his guitar on stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident left fans divided, with many expressing disappointment over the perceived lack of professionalism. Despite the frenzy among the crowd, the internet was quick to condemn Dhillon’s actions, questioning the display of aggression.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In stark contrast, South Korean sensation ATEEZ made history as the first K-pop group to grace the Coachella stage, delivering a mesmerizing performance.

With a dynamic 10-song setlist featuring hits like ‘ARRIBA’ and ‘BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS), set to some stunning choreography ‘ ATEEZ reflected on their journey from humble beginnings to the grand stage of Coachella.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

music

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US