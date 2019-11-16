Clive Owen to play Bill Clinton in ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

Oscar-nominated actor Clive Owen will star as Bill Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story, the third season of the network FXs award-winning limited series franchise, which centers on the sex scandal that rocked the Clinton presidency.

Owen joins Sarah Paulson, who will play Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein, who will play Monica Lewinsky, and Annaleigh Ashford, who will play Paula Jones in the limited series, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The role of Hillary Clinton is currently being cast.

Impeachment... is written by Sarah Burgess who executive produces alongside returning ACS team Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall and Paulson. Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are also producing.

The limited series is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s bestselling book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Toobin’s 1997 book The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson served as the source material for Season 1 of American Crime Story.

Filming on Impeachment is set to begin in late March. The limited series is currently slated to premiere on Sunday, September 27, 2020, about a month out from the next US Presidential election, but Murphy recently indicated the date may be in flux as the filming schedule has changed.

Owen’s casting comes in the midst of the impeachment hearing against President Donald Trump. Despite the confluence of events, the current impeachment proceedings are not influencing Impeachment: ACS which chronicles events from two decades ago.

Owen received an Oscar nomination for Closer and was most recently seen in Gemini Man. On TV, he headlined The Knick and will also star opposite Julianne Moore in the limited series Lisey’s Story.