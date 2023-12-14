ADVERTISEMENT

Clint Eastwood promises to watch ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’; Karthik Subbaraj and team react

December 14, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

Starring SJ Suryah, Raghava Lawrence, Nimisha Sajayan, Naveen Chandra and Shine Tom Chacko, ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ opened to rave reviews and turned out to be one of this year’s biggest hits

The Hindu Bureau

Clint Eastwood and a still from ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Legendary actor Clint Eastwood, whose references were aplenty in Karthik Subbaraj’s recently released Jigarthanda DoubleX, has confirmed that he’ll soon be watching the Tamil film.

ALSO READ
‘Jigarthanda Double X’ movie review: Karthik Subbaraj’s heartfelt, most political film dazzles with duality

Reacting to a fan’s tweet on the film being a tribute to the veteran actor, Eastwood’s team who maintains his X profile, has confirmed that the actor is aware of the Tamil film and will watch it once he wraps up his upcoming film Juror No. 2.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj’s fascination towards Eastwood and Westerns isn’t new. His previous films have had many such references to the actor/filmmaker and the genre. Even his previous release, Mahaan, had its lead star Vikram’s first line be “Get three coffins ready”, a famous line from Eastwood’s A Fistful of Dollars (1964).

ALSO READ: Karthik Subbaraj: ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ is my tribute to Clint Eastwood and Satyajit Ray

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The reply from Eastwood received elated reactions from the Jigarthanda DoubleX’s cast and crew. While the lead actors, SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence, thanked the veteran, Karthik Subbaraj called the film his “heartfelt dedication to Clint Eastwood”.

Also starring Nimisha Sajayan, Naveen Chandra and Shine Tom Chacko, Jigarthanda DoubleX opened to rave reviews and turned out to be one of this year’s biggest hits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US