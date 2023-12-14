Clint Eastwood promises to watch ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’; Karthik Subbaraj and team react

December 14, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

Legendary actor Clint Eastwood, whose references were aplenty in Karthik Subbaraj’s recently released Jigarthanda DoubleX, has confirmed that he’ll soon be watching the Tamil film.

Reacting to a fan’s tweet on the film being a tribute to the veteran actor, Eastwood’s team who maintains his X profile, has confirmed that the actor is aware of the Tamil film and will watch it once he wraps up his upcoming film Juror No. 2.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj’s fascination towards Eastwood and Westerns isn’t new. His previous films have had many such references to the actor/filmmaker and the genre. Even his previous release, Mahaan, had its lead star Vikram’s first line be “Get three coffins ready”, a famous line from Eastwood’s A Fistful of Dollars (1964).

The reply from Eastwood received elated reactions from the Jigarthanda DoubleX’s cast and crew. While the lead actors, SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence, thanked the veteran, Karthik Subbaraj called the film his “heartfelt dedication to Clint Eastwood”.

Also starring Nimisha Sajayan, Naveen Chandra and Shine Tom Chacko, Jigarthanda DoubleX opened to rave reviews and turned out to be one of this year’s biggest hits.

