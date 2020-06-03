Clement D’Souza is keeping busy with online workshops

“I love to see people grooving to my music,” says Bengaluru DJ Clement Dsouza on phone. “I miss being in a club and am hoping for the return of normalcy.” In the meantime, Clement is keeping himself busy with online workshops on The Music's Cool, his music school, based out of Indiranagar.

Clement has been a DJ for over two decades now. He stepped into the DJ console in Mumbai, where he grew up, by accident as a teenager. His gradual absorption of different genres of melody made him realise his love for the job. “I was the official DJ for UB and Kingfisher events for many years. In the last decade, I was the official DJ for IPL matches. I was initially associated with RCB and I am now with Mumbai Indians.”

Clement had it tough growing up as he lost his parents early and had to fend for himself even before he was a teenager. One day he was invited a friend’s birthday celebrations at a club. Gradually his visits to the club increased as listening to music had a calming effect on him.

He then started helping his DJ friends with the sound at parties.

On Valentine’s Day in 1997, Clement caught a break. “I was part of a night club in Mumbai and the DJ walked out after an altercation. It was 1.30 in the morning and the manager asked me to take over. I was at the console till dawn and got a lot of appreciation for pitching in.”

Clement considers his gig with DJ Akbar Sami a turning point. “Akbar asked me to go to Bangalore in 1998. Newer roads opened up for me, I won several awards and I stayed on.”

Three-time winner of the UK based Championship, DMC South Zone, Clement is also the founder of The Music’s Cool, which offers courses in music production and DJing. “Our courses aim to help students make music for movies and ads, or get them familiar with gadgets a DJ uses for home parties. I regularly conduct free workshops by leading professionals from across the country and overseas for my students and aspiring musicians.”

Shift in perception

Being DJ was not considered a good option even 15 years ago. “See the way it is viewed today! It is not looked upon as an alternative career. Top DJs charge astronomical amounts now that are hard to conceive once upon a time.” The visible change is when parents come to admit their teenagers in The Music’s Cool. “Earlier, this segment was considered to be male dominated. Now that is not the case with women registering to become DJs.”

Log on to themusic'scool.in for online workshops and classes