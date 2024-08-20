GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Claudia Doumit to join ‘M3GAN’ spin-off ‘Soulm8te’

Claudia Doumit of ‘The Boys’ have joined ‘Soulm8te’, a new film from Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, with details of her role under wraps

Published - August 20, 2024 03:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Claudia Doumit.

Actor Claudia Doumit. | Photo Credit: claudiadoumit/Instagram

Claudia Doumit is set to be part of Soulm8te, the new film from Atomic Monster and Blumhouse from M3GAN universe. Details of Doumit’s role are under wraps. The film

‘M3GAN’ movie review: A creepy, gory, and delightfully funny feature

Doumit featured three seasons run of Prime Video’s hit series The Boys. In Soulm8te, Doumit will star opposite Lily Sullivan and David Rysdahl.

The official description of the film says, “Falling in the tradition of ’90s domestic thrillers but with a modern, technological twist, the film watches as a man (Rysdahl) acquires an Artificially Intelligent android (Sullivan) to help him cope with the recent loss of his deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, the man inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate.”

ALSO READ:‘M3GAN’ universe to receive erotic thriller titled ‘Soulm8te’

The film will be directed by Kate Dola while James Wan and Jason Blum will produce the feature. Michael Clear and Judson Scott are executive producers of the film. Apart from Boys, Doumit is best known for her work in the NBC series Timeless.

