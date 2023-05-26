ADVERTISEMENT

‘Class of 09’: Trailer of Brian Tyree-Kate Mara’s suspense thriller series out

May 26, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST

‘Class of ‘09’, a suspense thriller from Tom Rob Smith, will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on June 21

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the trailer of ‘Class of ’09’ | Photo Credit: DisneyPlus Hotstar/YouTube

The trailer of FX’s Class of ‘09, the suspense thriller from Tom Rob Smith starring Brian Tyree and Kate Mara, is out. The series will premiere on June 21 on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ
'Romeo & Juliet' stars' lawsuit over 1968 film's teen nude scene tossed

Class of ’09  follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who acclimate and grapple with immense changes as the US criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.

The series stars Brian Tyree Henry as Tayo, one of the most brilliant and unorthodox agents to ever join the bureau, and Kate Mara as Poet, a woman who never imagined joining the world of law enforcement, yet has found herself at the centre of its most pivotal transformation. Sepideh Moafi (Hour), Brian J Smith (Lennix), Jon Jon Briones (Gabriel), Brooke Smith (Drew), Jake McDorman (Murphy) and Rosalind Eleazar (Vivienne) round out the cast.

ALSO READ:Hunter Schafer of ‘Euphoria’ joins David Lowery’s ‘Mother Mary’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Class of ’09 is created and executive produced by Tom Rob Smith. Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Zanne Devine, Jessica Levin and Joe Robert Cole also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by FX Productions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US